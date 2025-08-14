通貨 / CBOE
CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc
234.13 USD 2.76 (1.17%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CBOEの今日の為替レートは、-1.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり233.00の安値と237.28の高値で取引されました。
Cboe Global Markets Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CBOE News
CBOE on the Community Forum
CBOEの取引アプリ
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
HiperCube VIX へようこそ Darwinex Zero 25%割引コード: DWZ2328770MGM この指標は、sp500 / us500 の市場のボリュームに関する実際の情報を提供します 定義 CBOE ボラティリティ インデックスとして知られる HiperCube VIX は、市場の恐怖やストレスを測る広く認知された指標です。株式市場の不確実性とボラティリティのレベルを示し、S&P 500 インデックスを広範な市場の代理として使用します。VIX インデックスは、S&P 500 インデックスのオプション契約の価格に基づいて計算されます。 機能: カスタムカラー カスタムチャートカラー メイングラフを明瞭に保つためにサブウィンドウにインジケーターを表示 解釈が簡単 完全にカスタマイズ可能 Chat gptとAIが開発に使用されました 使用例: VIX は実際の市場に関する優れた情報を提供するボリュームインジケーターです。このインジケーターの値が高いということは、ボラティリティが高いことを意味します ボラティリティが高いということは、市場の動きにアプローチし、市場
FREE
The VIX Index, or CBOE Volatility Index, is an indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that transforms historical volatility into an easy-to-interpret oscillator, placing the volatility range between 0 (minimum) and 100 (maximum) based on a configurable normalization period. Unlike a simple ATR, this oscillator shows you on the chart when volatility is abnormally low or high compared to its recent behavior. Additionally, the indicator provides context and information about the famous VIX Volatility
FREE
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): あらゆる資産の市場サイクルを自信を持ってナビゲート 1993年の導入以来、CBOEボラティリティ指数（VIX）は、株式市場における市場リスクと投資家心理の恐怖を測る主要な指標となっています。VIXの数値が高いとボラティリティの増大を示し、しばしば市場の底値と一致します。一方、数値が低いと自己満足感と市場の天井を示唆します。 しかし、S&P 500、Nasdaq、Dow以外の広大な市場についてはどうでしょうか？商品、FX、暗号通貨、さらには個別の株式 – これらの多様な市場で、トレーダーはどのようにして恐怖を効果的に測定し、潜在的な転換点を特定できるのでしょうか？ ラリー・ウィリアムズの画期的な「合成VIX」または「ウィリアムズVIXフィックス」（WVF）にインスパイアされた強力なカスタムMT5インジケーター、 Universal Volatility Compass (UVC) の登場です。これは単なる別のインジケーターではありません。VIXの貴重な洞察を、あなたが取引する あらゆる資産クラス に拡張する 画期的
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
1日のレンジ
233.00 237.28
1年のレンジ
187.30 252.11
- 以前の終値
- 236.89
- 始値
- 237.25
- 買値
- 234.13
- 買値
- 234.43
- 安値
- 233.00
- 高値
- 237.28
- 出来高
- 1.782 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.45%
- 1年の変化
- 14.33%
