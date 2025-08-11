货币 / CBOE
CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc
233.88 USD 0.66 (0.28%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CBOE汇率已更改-0.28%。当日，交易品种以低点232.37和高点237.76进行交易。
关注Cboe Global Markets Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CBOE交易应用程序
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Welcome to HiperCube VIX Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicator provide you a real info of market of volume of sp500 / us500 Definition HiperCube VIX known as the CBOE Volatility Index, is a widely recognized measure of market fear or stress . It signals the level of uncertainty and volatility in the stock market, using the S&P 500 index as a proxy for the broad market. The VIX Index is calculated based on the prices of options contracts on the S&P 500 inde
FREE
The VIX Index, or CBOE Volatility Index, is an indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that transforms historical volatility into an easy-to-interpret oscillator, placing the volatility range between 0 (minimum) and 100 (maximum) based on a configurable normalization period. Unlike a simple ATR, this oscillator shows you on the chart when volatility is abnormally low or high compared to its recent behavior. Additionally, the indicator provides context and information about the famous VIX Volatility
FREE
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): 信心十足地驾驭所有资产的市场周期 自1993年推出以来，芝加哥期权交易所波动率指数（VIX）已成为衡量股市风险和投资者恐惧情绪的首选指标。VIX读数高表明波动性加剧，通常与市场底部重合；而读数低则暗示自满情绪和市场顶部。 但是，除了标普500指数、纳斯达克综合指数和道琼斯工业平均指数之外的广阔市场呢？大宗商品、外汇、加密货币甚至个股——交易者如何有效地衡量恐惧并识别这些多样化市场中的潜在转折点？ 隆重推出 Universal Volatility Compass (UVC) ，这是一款功能强大的自定义MT5指标，灵感来源于拉里·威廉姆斯（Larry Williams）开创性的“合成VIX”或“威廉姆斯VIX修正版”（WVF）。这不仅仅是另一个指标；它是一款 颠覆性工具 ，将VIX的宝贵洞察力扩展到您交易的 任何资产类别 。 UVC 使用一个简单而优雅的公式复制了实际VIX的精确行为，使您摆脱了期权衍生计算的复杂性。正如拉里·威廉姆斯本人所证明的，UVC的波动、水平、时机和幅度与传统VIX几乎相同。这意味着您现在可
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
日范围
232.37 237.76
年范围
187.30 252.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 234.54
- 开盘价
- 233.55
- 卖价
- 233.88
- 买价
- 234.18
- 最低价
- 232.37
- 最高价
- 237.76
- 交易量
- 1.817 K
- 日变化
- -0.28%
- 月变化
- -1.17%
- 6个月变化
- 3.34%
- 年变化
- 14.21%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值