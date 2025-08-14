통화 / CBOE
CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc
232.87 USD 1.26 (0.54%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CBOE 환율이 오늘 -0.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 231.58이고 고가는 235.11이었습니다.
Cboe Global Markets Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CBOE을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
HiperCube VIX에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 다윈엑스 제로 25% 할인 코드: DWZ2328770MGM 이 지표는 sp500/us500의 시장 거래량에 대한 실제 정보를 제공합니다. 정의 CBOE 변동성 지수로 알려진 HiperCube VIX는 널리 알려진 시장 공포 또는 스트레스 측정 지표입니다. S&P 500 지수를 광범위한 시장의 대리 지표로 사용하여 주식 시장의 불확실성과 변동성 수준을 나타냅니다. VIX 지수는 S&P 500 지수의 옵션 계약 가격을 기준으로 계산됩니다. 특징: 사용자 정의 색상 사용자 정의 차트 색상 주요 그래프를 명확하게 유지하기 위한 하위 창에 표시기 표시 해석하기 쉬움 완전한 사용자 정의 Chat gpt와 AI를 사용하여 개발되었습니다. 사용 예: VIX는 실제 시장에 대한 우수한 정보를 제공하는 볼륨 표시기이며, 이 표시기의 높은 값은 높은 변동성을 의미합니다. 높은 변동성은 시장 움직임에 접근하고 시장에 빠르게 진입하고 종료하기에 좋은
FREE
The VIX Index, or CBOE Volatility Index, is an indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that transforms historical volatility into an easy-to-interpret oscillator, placing the volatility range between 0 (minimum) and 100 (maximum) based on a configurable normalization period. Unlike a simple ATR, this oscillator shows you on the chart when volatility is abnormally low or high compared to its recent behavior. Additionally, the indicator provides context and information about the famous VIX Volatility
FREE
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): 모든 자산에서 자신 있게 시장 사이클을 탐색하세요 1993년 출시 이후, CBOE 변동성 지수(VIX)는 주식 시장의 시장 위험과 투자자 공포를 측정하는 기준이 되었습니다. VIX 수치가 높으면 변동성이 증가했음을 나타내며 종종 시장 바닥과 일치하고, 낮은 수치는 자기 만족감과 시장 최고점을 나타냅니다. 하지만 S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow 외의 광활한 시장은 어떨까요? 상품, 외환, 암호화폐, 심지어 개별 주식까지 – 트레이더는 이러한 다양한 시장에서 공포를 효과적으로 측정하고 잠재적인 전환점을 식별하는 방법을 어떻게 알 수 있을까요? 래리 윌리엄스의 획기적인 "합성 VIX" 또는 "윌리엄스 VIX 픽스"(WVF)에서 영감을 받은 강력한 맞춤형 MT5 지표인 **Universal Volatility Compass (UVC)**를 소개합니다. 이것은 단순히 또 다른 지표가 아닙니다. VIX의 귀중한 통찰력을 거
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
일일 변동 비율
231.58 235.11
년간 변동
187.30 252.11
- 이전 종가
- 234.13
- 시가
- 233.38
- Bid
- 232.87
- Ask
- 233.17
- 저가
- 231.58
- 고가
- 235.11
- 볼륨
- 1.042 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.54%
- 월 변동
- -1.60%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.89%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.72%
