CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc
235.37 USD 0.83 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CBOE exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 234.22 and at a high of 237.76.
Follow Cboe Global Markets Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Trading Applications for CBOE
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Welcome to HiperCube VIX Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicator provide you a real info of market of volume of sp500 / us500 Definition HiperCube VIX known as the CBOE Volatility Index, is a widely recognized measure of market fear or stress . It signals the level of uncertainty and volatility in the stock market, using the S&P 500 index as a proxy for the broad market. The VIX Index is calculated based on the prices of options contracts on the S&P 500 inde
FREE
VIX index
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
The VIX Index, or CBOE Volatility Index, is an indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that transforms historical volatility into an easy-to-interpret oscillator, placing the volatility range between 0 (minimum) and 100 (maximum) based on a configurable normalization period. Unlike a simple ATR, this oscillator shows you on the chart when volatility is abnormally low or high compared to its recent behavior. Additionally, the indicator provides context and information about the famous VIX Volatility
FREE
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): Navigate Market Cycles with Confidence Across All Assets Since its introduction in 1993, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has become the go-to measure for market risk and investor fear in the stock market. High VIX readings signal heightened volatility and often coincide with market bottoms, while low readings suggest complacency and market tops. But what about the vast universe beyond the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow? Commodities, forex, cryptocurrencies, even ind
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
CME CallPut Option Ratio MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
Daily Range
234.22 237.76
Year Range
187.30 252.11
- Previous Close
- 234.54
- Open
- 234.70
- Bid
- 235.37
- Ask
- 235.67
- Low
- 234.22
- High
- 237.76
- Volume
- 1.071 K
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- -0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.99%
- Year Change
- 14.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%