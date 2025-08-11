QuotesSections
CBOE
CBOE: Cboe Global Markets Inc

235.37 USD 0.83 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CBOE exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 234.22 and at a high of 237.76.

Follow Cboe Global Markets Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
234.22 237.76
Year Range
187.30 252.11
Previous Close
234.54
Open
234.70
Bid
235.37
Ask
235.67
Low
234.22
High
237.76
Volume
1.071 K
Daily Change
0.35%
Month Change
-0.55%
6 Months Change
3.99%
Year Change
14.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%