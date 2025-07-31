Moedas / CACI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CACI: CACI International Inc Class A
492.35 USD 3.44 (0.69%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CACI para hoje mudou para -0.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 492.35 e o mais alto foi 494.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CACI International Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CACI Notícias
- CACI ganha contrato de US$ 180 milhões para operações de rede da Força Aérea
- CACI wins $180 million contract for Air Force network operations
- Here's Why CACI International (CACI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Why CACI International (CACI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- CACI secures $124 million contract to protect Canadian forces from drones
- Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make CACI International (CACI) a Stock to Watch
- Here's Why CACI International (CACI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI, cuts Parsons within cautious government IT view
- This CF Industries Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI International stock rating to Buy on tech pivot
- New to Investing? This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
- Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating on CACI International stock
- Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating on CACI stock
- CACI International stock price target raised to $575 from $550 at Truist Securities
- CACI Stock Gains More Than 3% as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- CACI Q4 FY25 presentation: 16% revenue growth, projects 60% FCF increase for FY26
- CACI International (CACI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- CACI International (CACI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- This CACI International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Jefferies downgrades CACI International stock to Hold on growth concerns
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Faixa diária
492.35 494.61
Faixa anual
318.59 586.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 495.79
- Open
- 492.81
- Bid
- 492.35
- Ask
- 492.65
- Low
- 492.35
- High
- 494.61
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- -0.69%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.61%
- Mudança anual
- -2.07%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh