通貨 / CACI
CACI: CACI International Inc Class A
496.11 USD 0.32 (0.06%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CACIの今日の為替レートは、0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり489.03の安値と497.77の高値で取引されました。
CACI International Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
489.03 497.77
1年のレンジ
318.59 586.84
- 以前の終値
- 495.79
- 始値
- 492.81
- 買値
- 496.11
- 買値
- 496.41
- 安値
- 489.03
- 高値
- 497.77
- 出来高
- 226
- 1日の変化
- 0.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.65%
- 1年の変化
- -1.33%
