CACI: CACI International Inc Class A

489.10 USD 6.39 (1.29%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CACI exchange rate has changed by -1.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 485.27 and at a high of 493.15.

Follow CACI International Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
485.27 493.15
Year Range
318.59 586.84
Previous Close
495.49
Open
491.03
Bid
489.10
Ask
489.40
Low
485.27
High
493.15
Volume
64
Daily Change
-1.29%
Month Change
2.44%
6 Months Change
34.72%
Year Change
-2.72%
