Currencies / CACI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CACI: CACI International Inc Class A
489.10 USD 6.39 (1.29%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CACI exchange rate has changed by -1.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 485.27 and at a high of 493.15.
Follow CACI International Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CACI News
- Here's Why CACI International (CACI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Why CACI International (CACI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- CACI secures $124 million contract to protect Canadian forces from drones
- Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make CACI International (CACI) a Stock to Watch
- Here's Why CACI International (CACI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI, cuts Parsons within cautious government IT view
- This CF Industries Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI International stock rating to Buy on tech pivot
- New to Investing? This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
- Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating on CACI International stock
- Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating on CACI stock
- CACI International stock price target raised to $575 from $550 at Truist Securities
- CACI Stock Gains More Than 3% as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- CACI Q4 FY25 presentation: 16% revenue growth, projects 60% FCF increase for FY26
- CACI International (CACI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- CACI International (CACI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- This CACI International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Jefferies downgrades CACI International stock to Hold on growth concerns
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- CACI International Stock: Defense And Intel Back In Focus As Growth Engines (NYSE:CACI)
- Earnings Preview: CACI International (CACI) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Daily Range
485.27 493.15
Year Range
318.59 586.84
- Previous Close
- 495.49
- Open
- 491.03
- Bid
- 489.10
- Ask
- 489.40
- Low
- 485.27
- High
- 493.15
- Volume
- 64
- Daily Change
- -1.29%
- Month Change
- 2.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.72%
- Year Change
- -2.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%