KurseKategorien
Währungen / CACI
Zurück zum Aktien

CACI: CACI International Inc Class A

496.11 USD 0.32 (0.06%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CACI hat sich für heute um 0.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 489.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 497.77 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die CACI International Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CACI News

Tagesspanne
489.03 497.77
Jahresspanne
318.59 586.84
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
495.79
Eröffnung
492.81
Bid
496.11
Ask
496.41
Tief
489.03
Hoch
497.77
Volumen
226
Tagesänderung
0.06%
Monatsänderung
3.90%
6-Monatsänderung
36.65%
Jahresänderung
-1.33%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K