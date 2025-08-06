Währungen / CACI
CACI: CACI International Inc Class A
496.11 USD 0.32 (0.06%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CACI hat sich für heute um 0.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 489.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 497.77 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CACI International Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
489.03 497.77
Jahresspanne
318.59 586.84
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 495.79
- Eröffnung
- 492.81
- Bid
- 496.11
- Ask
- 496.41
- Tief
- 489.03
- Hoch
- 497.77
- Volumen
- 226
- Tagesänderung
- 0.06%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 36.65%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.33%
