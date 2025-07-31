货币 / CACI
CACI: CACI International Inc Class A
491.56 USD 3.93 (0.79%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CACI汇率已更改-0.79%。当日，交易品种以低点485.27和高点495.47进行交易。
关注CACI International Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CACI新闻
- CACI获得1.8亿美元美国空军网络运营合同
- CACI wins $180 million contract for Air Force network operations
- Here's Why CACI International (CACI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Why CACI International (CACI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- CACI secures $124 million contract to protect Canadian forces from drones
- Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make CACI International (CACI) a Stock to Watch
- Here's Why CACI International (CACI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI, cuts Parsons within cautious government IT view
- This CF Industries Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI International stock rating to Buy on tech pivot
- New to Investing? This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
- Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating on CACI International stock
- Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating on CACI stock
- CACI International stock price target raised to $575 from $550 at Truist Securities
- CACI Stock Gains More Than 3% as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- CACI Q4 FY25 presentation: 16% revenue growth, projects 60% FCF increase for FY26
- CACI International (CACI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- CACI International (CACI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- This CACI International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Jefferies downgrades CACI International stock to Hold on growth concerns
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
日范围
485.27 495.47
年范围
318.59 586.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 495.49
- 开盘价
- 491.03
- 卖价
- 491.56
- 买价
- 491.86
- 最低价
- 485.27
- 最高价
- 495.47
- 交易量
- 250
- 日变化
- -0.79%
- 月变化
- 2.95%
- 6个月变化
- 35.40%
- 年变化
- -2.23%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值