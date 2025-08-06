통화 / CACI
CACI: CACI International Inc Class A
498.48 USD 2.37 (0.48%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CACI 환율이 오늘 0.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 495.34이고 고가는 502.60이었습니다.
CACI International Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CACI News
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- CACI, 미 공군 네트워크 운영 위해 2,484억 원 규모 계약 체결
- CACI wins $180 million contract for Air Force network operations
- Here's Why CACI International (CACI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Why CACI International (CACI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- CACI secures $124 million contract to protect Canadian forces from drones
- Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make CACI International (CACI) a Stock to Watch
- Here's Why CACI International (CACI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI, cuts Parsons within cautious government IT view
- This CF Industries Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI International stock rating to Buy on tech pivot
- New to Investing? This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
- Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating on CACI International stock
- Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating on CACI stock
- CACI International stock price target raised to $575 from $550 at Truist Securities
- CACI Stock Gains More Than 3% as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- CACI Q4 FY25 presentation: 16% revenue growth, projects 60% FCF increase for FY26
- CACI International (CACI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- CACI International (CACI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- This CACI International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Jefferies downgrades CACI International stock to Hold on growth concerns
일일 변동 비율
495.34 502.60
년간 변동
318.59 586.84
- 이전 종가
- 496.11
- 시가
- 499.24
- Bid
- 498.48
- Ask
- 498.78
- 저가
- 495.34
- 고가
- 502.60
- 볼륨
- 270
- 일일 변동
- 0.48%
- 월 변동
- 4.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 37.30%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.86%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K