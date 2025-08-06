Dövizler / CACI
CACI: CACI International Inc Class A
498.48 USD 2.37 (0.48%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CACI fiyatı bugün 0.48% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 495.34 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 502.60 aralığında işlem gördü.
CACI International Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
495.34 502.60
Yıllık aralık
318.59 586.84
- Önceki kapanış
- 496.11
- Açılış
- 499.24
- Satış
- 498.48
- Alış
- 498.78
- Düşük
- 495.34
- Yüksek
- 502.60
- Hacim
- 270
- Günlük değişim
- 0.48%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.40%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 37.30%
- Yıllık değişim
- -0.86%
21 Eylül, Pazar