Dövizler / CACI
CACI: CACI International Inc Class A

498.48 USD 2.37 (0.48%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CACI fiyatı bugün 0.48% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 495.34 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 502.60 aralığında işlem gördü.

CACI International Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
495.34 502.60
Yıllık aralık
318.59 586.84
Önceki kapanış
496.11
Açılış
499.24
Satış
498.48
Alış
498.78
Düşük
495.34
Yüksek
502.60
Hacim
270
Günlük değişim
0.48%
Aylık değişim
4.40%
6 aylık değişim
37.30%
Yıllık değişim
-0.86%
21 Eylül, Pazar