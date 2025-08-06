QuotazioniSezioni
CACI: CACI International Inc Class A

498.48 USD 2.37 (0.48%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CACI ha avuto una variazione del 0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 495.34 e ad un massimo di 502.60.

Segui le dinamiche di CACI International Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
495.34 502.60
Intervallo Annuale
318.59 586.84
Chiusura Precedente
496.11
Apertura
499.24
Bid
498.48
Ask
498.78
Minimo
495.34
Massimo
502.60
Volume
270
Variazione giornaliera
0.48%
Variazione Mensile
4.40%
Variazione Semestrale
37.30%
Variazione Annuale
-0.86%
20 settembre, sabato