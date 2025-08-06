Valute / CACI
CACI: CACI International Inc Class A
498.48 USD 2.37 (0.48%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CACI ha avuto una variazione del 0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 495.34 e ad un massimo di 502.60.
Segui le dinamiche di CACI International Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CACI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
495.34 502.60
Intervallo Annuale
318.59 586.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 496.11
- Apertura
- 499.24
- Bid
- 498.48
- Ask
- 498.78
- Minimo
- 495.34
- Massimo
- 502.60
- Volume
- 270
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.86%
20 settembre, sabato