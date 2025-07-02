Moedas / AME
AME: AMETEK Inc
186.25 USD 0.93 (0.50%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AME para hoje mudou para -0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 185.56 e o mais alto foi 188.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AMETEK Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AME Notícias
- Barclays initiates coverage on Ametek stock with Equalweight rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Cowen upgrades Ametek stock rating to Hold from Sell on improving conditions
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights AMETEK and Itron
- Amphenol Rises 10% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
- 2 Electronics Testing Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- AMETEK declares quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share
- Unlocking Ametek (AME) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects
- AMETEK Stock Gains 5% as Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- KLAC Set to Report Q4 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- TTM Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- CARR Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- AMETEK: Highest Margins Among Electrical Components Players (NYSE:AME)
- Will Ametek (AME) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Ametek (AME) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- AMETEK completes acquisition of FARO Technologies for $920 million
- FARO Technologies Stock: A Strategic Pivot That Fell Short (NASDAQ:FARO)
- Harding Loevner Global Equity Q2 2025 Report
- Melius downgrades Ingersoll-Rand stock to Hold on narrowing growth outlook
- Melius downgrades Ametek stock to Hold from Buy on narrowing growth
- MADE: New ETF Centered On U.S. Manufacturing Companies (NYSEARCA:MADE)
Faixa diária
185.56 188.94
Faixa anual
145.02 198.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 187.18
- Open
- 187.65
- Bid
- 186.25
- Ask
- 186.55
- Low
- 185.56
- High
- 188.94
- Volume
- 2.729 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.52%
- Mudança anual
- 8.12%
