通貨 / AME
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AME: AMETEK Inc
188.66 USD 2.41 (1.29%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMEの今日の為替レートは、1.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり186.54の安値と189.74の高値で取引されました。
AMETEK Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AME News
- Barclays initiates coverage on Ametek stock with Equalweight rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Cowen upgrades Ametek stock rating to Hold from Sell on improving conditions
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights AMETEK and Itron
- Amphenol Rises 10% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
- 2 Electronics Testing Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- AMETEK declares quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share
- Unlocking Ametek (AME) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects
- AMETEK Stock Gains 5% as Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- KLAC Set to Report Q4 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- TTM Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- CARR Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- AMETEK: Highest Margins Among Electrical Components Players (NYSE:AME)
- Will Ametek (AME) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Ametek (AME) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- AMETEK completes acquisition of FARO Technologies for $920 million
- FARO Technologies Stock: A Strategic Pivot That Fell Short (NASDAQ:FARO)
- Harding Loevner Global Equity Q2 2025 Report
- Melius downgrades Ingersoll-Rand stock to Hold on narrowing growth outlook
- Melius downgrades Ametek stock to Hold from Buy on narrowing growth
- MADE: New ETF Centered On U.S. Manufacturing Companies (NYSEARCA:MADE)
1日のレンジ
186.54 189.74
1年のレンジ
145.02 198.33
- 以前の終値
- 186.25
- 始値
- 187.15
- 買値
- 188.66
- 買値
- 188.96
- 安値
- 186.54
- 高値
- 189.74
- 出来高
- 1.921 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.29%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.93%
- 1年の変化
- 9.51%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B