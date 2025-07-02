Dövizler / AME
AME: AMETEK Inc
187.90 USD 0.76 (0.40%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AME fiyatı bugün -0.40% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 187.30 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 189.45 aralığında işlem gördü.
AMETEK Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
187.30 189.45
Yıllık aralık
145.02 198.33
- Önceki kapanış
- 188.66
- Açılış
- 189.22
- Satış
- 187.90
- Alış
- 188.20
- Düşük
- 187.30
- Yüksek
- 189.45
- Hacim
- 1.471 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.40%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.90%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 9.49%
- Yıllık değişim
- 9.07%
21 Eylül, Pazar