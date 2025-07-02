Divisas / AME
AME: AMETEK Inc
186.25 USD 0.93 (0.50%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AME de hoy ha cambiado un -0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 185.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 188.94.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas AMETEK Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
AME News
Rango diario
185.56 188.94
Rango anual
145.02 198.33
- Cierres anteriores
- 187.18
- Open
- 187.65
- Bid
- 186.25
- Ask
- 186.55
- Low
- 185.56
- High
- 188.94
- Volumen
- 2.462 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.50%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.01%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.52%
- Cambio anual
- 8.12%
