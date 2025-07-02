CotizacionesSecciones
AME: AMETEK Inc

186.25 USD 0.93 (0.50%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AME de hoy ha cambiado un -0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 185.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 188.94.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas AMETEK Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AME News

Rango diario
185.56 188.94
Rango anual
145.02 198.33
Cierres anteriores
187.18
Open
187.65
Bid
186.25
Ask
186.55
Low
185.56
High
188.94
Volumen
2.462 K
Cambio diario
-0.50%
Cambio mensual
1.01%
Cambio a 6 meses
8.52%
Cambio anual
8.12%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B