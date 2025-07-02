Währungen / AME
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
AME: AMETEK Inc
188.66 USD 2.41 (1.29%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AME hat sich für heute um 1.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 186.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 189.74 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die AMETEK Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AME News
- Barclays initiates coverage on Ametek stock with Equalweight rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Cowen upgrades Ametek stock rating to Hold from Sell on improving conditions
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights AMETEK and Itron
- Amphenol Rises 10% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
- 2 Electronics Testing Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- AMETEK declares quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share
- Unlocking Ametek (AME) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects
- AMETEK Stock Gains 5% as Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- KLAC Set to Report Q4 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- TTM Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- CARR Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- AMETEK: Highest Margins Among Electrical Components Players (NYSE:AME)
- Will Ametek (AME) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Ametek (AME) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- AMETEK completes acquisition of FARO Technologies for $920 million
- FARO Technologies Stock: A Strategic Pivot That Fell Short (NASDAQ:FARO)
- Harding Loevner Global Equity Q2 2025 Report
- Melius downgrades Ingersoll-Rand stock to Hold on narrowing growth outlook
- Melius downgrades Ametek stock to Hold from Buy on narrowing growth
- MADE: New ETF Centered On U.S. Manufacturing Companies (NYSEARCA:MADE)
Tagesspanne
186.54 189.74
Jahresspanne
145.02 198.33
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 186.25
- Eröffnung
- 187.15
- Bid
- 188.66
- Ask
- 188.96
- Tief
- 186.54
- Hoch
- 189.74
- Volumen
- 1.921 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.29%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.32%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.93%
- Jahresänderung
- 9.51%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K