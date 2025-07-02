QuotazioniSezioni
AME: AMETEK Inc

187.90 USD 0.76 (0.40%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AME ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 187.30 e ad un massimo di 189.45.

Segui le dinamiche di AMETEK Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
187.30 189.45
Intervallo Annuale
145.02 198.33
Chiusura Precedente
188.66
Apertura
189.22
Bid
187.90
Ask
188.20
Minimo
187.30
Massimo
189.45
Volume
1.471 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.40%
Variazione Mensile
1.90%
Variazione Semestrale
9.49%
Variazione Annuale
9.07%
