Valute / AME
AME: AMETEK Inc
187.90 USD 0.76 (0.40%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AME ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 187.30 e ad un massimo di 189.45.
Segui le dinamiche di AMETEK Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
187.30 189.45
Intervallo Annuale
145.02 198.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 188.66
- Apertura
- 189.22
- Bid
- 187.90
- Ask
- 188.20
- Minimo
- 187.30
- Massimo
- 189.45
- Volume
- 1.471 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.07%
20 settembre, sabato