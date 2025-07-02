货币 / AME
AME: AMETEK Inc
187.18 USD 2.46 (1.30%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AME汇率已更改-1.30%。当日，交易品种以低点186.46和高点189.67进行交易。
关注AMETEK Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AME新闻
- Barclays initiates coverage on Ametek stock with Equalweight rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Cowen upgrades Ametek stock rating to Hold from Sell on improving conditions
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights AMETEK and Itron
- Amphenol Rises 10% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
- 2 Electronics Testing Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- AMETEK declares quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share
- Unlocking Ametek (AME) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects
- AMETEK Stock Gains 5% as Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- KLAC Set to Report Q4 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- TTM Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- CARR Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- AMETEK: Highest Margins Among Electrical Components Players (NYSE:AME)
- Will Ametek (AME) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Ametek (AME) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- AMETEK completes acquisition of FARO Technologies for $920 million
- FARO Technologies Stock: A Strategic Pivot That Fell Short (NASDAQ:FARO)
- Harding Loevner Global Equity Q2 2025 Report
- Melius downgrades Ingersoll-Rand stock to Hold on narrowing growth outlook
- Melius downgrades Ametek stock to Hold from Buy on narrowing growth
- MADE: New ETF Centered On U.S. Manufacturing Companies (NYSEARCA:MADE)
日范围
186.46 189.67
年范围
145.02 198.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 189.64
- 开盘价
- 189.53
- 卖价
- 187.18
- 买价
- 187.48
- 最低价
- 186.46
- 最高价
- 189.67
- 交易量
- 1.950 K
- 日变化
- -1.30%
- 月变化
- 1.51%
- 6个月变化
- 9.07%
- 年变化
- 8.66%
