AME: AMETEK Inc
187.56 USD 2.08 (1.10%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AME exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 186.46 and at a high of 189.67.
Follow AMETEK Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AME News
- Barclays initiates coverage on Ametek stock with Equalweight rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Cowen upgrades Ametek stock rating to Hold from Sell on improving conditions
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights AMETEK and Itron
- Amphenol Rises 10% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
- 2 Electronics Testing Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- AMETEK declares quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share
- Unlocking Ametek (AME) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects
- AMETEK Stock Gains 5% as Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- KLAC Set to Report Q4 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- TTM Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- CARR Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- AMETEK: Highest Margins Among Electrical Components Players (NYSE:AME)
- Will Ametek (AME) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Ametek (AME) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- AMETEK completes acquisition of FARO Technologies for $920 million
- FARO Technologies Stock: A Strategic Pivot That Fell Short (NASDAQ:FARO)
- Harding Loevner Global Equity Q2 2025 Report
- Melius downgrades Ingersoll-Rand stock to Hold on narrowing growth outlook
- Melius downgrades Ametek stock to Hold from Buy on narrowing growth
- MADE: New ETF Centered On U.S. Manufacturing Companies (NYSEARCA:MADE)
Daily Range
186.46 189.67
Year Range
145.02 198.33
- Previous Close
- 189.64
- Open
- 189.67
- Bid
- 187.56
- Ask
- 187.86
- Low
- 186.46
- High
- 189.67
- Volume
- 565
- Daily Change
- -1.10%
- Month Change
- 1.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.29%
- Year Change
- 8.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%