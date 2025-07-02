QuotesSections
Currencies / AME
Back to US Stock Market

AME: AMETEK Inc

187.56 USD 2.08 (1.10%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AME exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 186.46 and at a high of 189.67.

Follow AMETEK Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AME News

Daily Range
186.46 189.67
Year Range
145.02 198.33
Previous Close
189.64
Open
189.67
Bid
187.56
Ask
187.86
Low
186.46
High
189.67
Volume
565
Daily Change
-1.10%
Month Change
1.72%
6 Months Change
9.29%
Year Change
8.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%