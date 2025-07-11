Moedas / AIT
AIT: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
259.81 USD 2.87 (1.09%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AIT para hoje mudou para -1.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 258.01 e o mais alto foi 266.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AIT Notícias
- Implied Volatility Surging for Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Options
- Applied Industrial Technologies stock rating reiterated by Oppenheimer
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Applied Industrial Technologies Following Q4 Earnings - Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- This Cisco Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Applied Industrial Technologies stock rating downgraded by Raymond James
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Applied Industrial Technologies beats Q4 2025 expectations
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings Jump 6%
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Applied Industrial Q4 2025 slides: Return to organic growth with optimistic FY26 outlook
- Applied Industrial Technologies earnings beat by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Applied Materials, Deere, and Coach set to report earnings Thursday
- AIT Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- Analysts Estimate Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- ATS (ATS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DNOW (DNOW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Dover Corporation (DOV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Do Options Traders Know Something About AIT Stock We Don't?
- Applied Industrial Technologies extends receivables facility maturity to 2028
Faixa diária
258.01 266.36
Faixa anual
199.96 282.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 262.68
- Open
- 264.00
- Bid
- 259.81
- Ask
- 260.11
- Low
- 258.01
- High
- 266.36
- Volume
- 259
- Mudança diária
- -1.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.85%
- Mudança anual
- 18.36%
