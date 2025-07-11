Divisas / AIT
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
AIT: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
259.81 USD 2.87 (1.09%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AIT de hoy ha cambiado un -1.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 258.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 266.36.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIT News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Options
- Applied Industrial Technologies stock rating reiterated by Oppenheimer
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Applied Industrial Technologies Following Q4 Earnings - Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- This Cisco Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Applied Industrial Technologies stock rating downgraded by Raymond James
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Applied Industrial Technologies beats Q4 2025 expectations
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings Jump 6%
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Applied Industrial Q4 2025 slides: Return to organic growth with optimistic FY26 outlook
- Applied Industrial Technologies earnings beat by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Applied Materials, Deere, and Coach set to report earnings Thursday
- AIT Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- Analysts Estimate Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- ATS (ATS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DNOW (DNOW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Dover Corporation (DOV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Do Options Traders Know Something About AIT Stock We Don't?
- Applied Industrial Technologies extends receivables facility maturity to 2028
Rango diario
258.01 266.36
Rango anual
199.96 282.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 262.68
- Open
- 264.00
- Bid
- 259.81
- Ask
- 260.11
- Low
- 258.01
- High
- 266.36
- Volumen
- 259
- Cambio diario
- -1.09%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.06%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 15.85%
- Cambio anual
- 18.36%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B