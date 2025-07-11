Currencies / AIT
AIT: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
259.66 USD 3.02 (1.15%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIT exchange rate has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 258.55 and at a high of 265.67.
Follow Applied Industrial Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
258.55 265.67
Year Range
199.96 282.98
- Previous Close
- 262.68
- Open
- 263.69
- Bid
- 259.66
- Ask
- 259.96
- Low
- 258.55
- High
- 265.67
- Volume
- 169
- Daily Change
- -1.15%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.79%
- Year Change
- 18.30%
