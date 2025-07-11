QuotesSections
Currencies / AIT
Back to US Stock Market

AIT: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

259.66 USD 3.02 (1.15%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AIT exchange rate has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 258.55 and at a high of 265.67.

Follow Applied Industrial Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AIT News

Daily Range
258.55 265.67
Year Range
199.96 282.98
Previous Close
262.68
Open
263.69
Bid
259.66
Ask
259.96
Low
258.55
High
265.67
Volume
169
Daily Change
-1.15%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
15.79%
Year Change
18.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%