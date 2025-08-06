QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AIT
Tornare a Azioni

AIT: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

260.45 USD 2.41 (0.92%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AIT ha avuto una variazione del -0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 257.76 e ad un massimo di 262.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AIT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
257.76 262.25
Intervallo Annuale
199.96 282.98
Chiusura Precedente
262.86
Apertura
261.00
Bid
260.45
Ask
260.75
Minimo
257.76
Massimo
262.25
Volume
196
Variazione giornaliera
-0.92%
Variazione Mensile
0.31%
Variazione Semestrale
16.14%
Variazione Annuale
18.66%
20 settembre, sabato