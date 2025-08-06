Dövizler / AIT
AIT: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
260.45 USD 2.41 (0.92%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AIT fiyatı bugün -0.92% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 257.76 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 262.25 aralığında işlem gördü.
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
257.76 262.25
Yıllık aralık
199.96 282.98
- Önceki kapanış
- 262.86
- Açılış
- 261.00
- Satış
- 260.45
- Alış
- 260.75
- Düşük
- 257.76
- Yüksek
- 262.25
- Hacim
- 196
- Günlük değişim
- -0.92%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.31%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 16.14%
- Yıllık değişim
- 18.66%
21 Eylül, Pazar