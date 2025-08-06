통화 / AIT
AIT: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
260.45 USD 2.41 (0.92%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AIT 환율이 오늘 -0.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 257.76이고 고가는 262.25이었습니다.
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AIT News
일일 변동 비율
257.76 262.25
년간 변동
199.96 282.98
- 이전 종가
- 262.86
- 시가
- 261.00
- Bid
- 260.45
- Ask
- 260.75
- 저가
- 257.76
- 고가
- 262.25
- 볼륨
- 196
- 일일 변동
- -0.92%
- 월 변동
- 0.31%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.14%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.66%
