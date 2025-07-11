货币 / AIT
AIT: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
263.34 USD 0.66 (0.25%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AIT汇率已更改0.25%。当日，交易品种以低点262.61和高点264.53进行交易。
关注Applied Industrial Technologies Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIT新闻
- Implied Volatility Surging for Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Options
- Applied Industrial Technologies stock rating reiterated by Oppenheimer
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Applied Industrial Technologies Following Q4 Earnings - Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- This Cisco Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Applied Industrial Technologies stock rating downgraded by Raymond James
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Applied Industrial Technologies beats Q4 2025 expectations
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings Jump 6%
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Applied Industrial Q4 2025 slides: Return to organic growth with optimistic FY26 outlook
- Applied Industrial Technologies earnings beat by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Applied Materials, Deere, and Coach set to report earnings Thursday
- AIT Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- Analysts Estimate Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- ATS (ATS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DNOW (DNOW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Dover Corporation (DOV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Do Options Traders Know Something About AIT Stock We Don't?
- Applied Industrial Technologies extends receivables facility maturity to 2028
日范围
262.61 264.53
年范围
199.96 282.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 262.68
- 开盘价
- 264.00
- 卖价
- 263.34
- 买价
- 263.64
- 最低价
- 262.61
- 最高价
- 264.53
- 交易量
- 17
- 日变化
- 0.25%
- 月变化
- 1.42%
- 6个月变化
- 17.43%
- 年变化
- 19.97%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值