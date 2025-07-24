Währungen / AIT
AIT: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
262.86 USD 3.05 (1.17%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AIT hat sich für heute um 1.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 259.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 263.94 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Applied Industrial Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
259.19 263.94
Jahresspanne
199.96 282.98
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 259.81
- Eröffnung
- 259.20
- Bid
- 262.86
- Ask
- 263.16
- Tief
- 259.19
- Hoch
- 263.94
- Volumen
- 163
- Tagesänderung
- 1.17%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.24%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 17.21%
- Jahresänderung
- 19.75%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K