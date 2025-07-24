KurseKategorien
AIT: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

262.86 USD 3.05 (1.17%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AIT hat sich für heute um 1.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 259.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 263.94 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Applied Industrial Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
259.19 263.94
Jahresspanne
199.96 282.98
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
259.81
Eröffnung
259.20
Bid
262.86
Ask
263.16
Tief
259.19
Hoch
263.94
Volumen
163
Tagesänderung
1.17%
Monatsänderung
1.24%
6-Monatsänderung
17.21%
Jahresänderung
19.75%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K