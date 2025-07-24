通貨 / AIT
AIT: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
262.86 USD 3.05 (1.17%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AITの今日の為替レートは、1.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり259.19の安値と263.94の高値で取引されました。
Applied Industrial Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
259.19 263.94
1年のレンジ
199.96 282.98
- 以前の終値
- 259.81
- 始値
- 259.20
- 買値
- 262.86
- 買値
- 263.16
- 安値
- 259.19
- 高値
- 263.94
- 出来高
- 163
- 1日の変化
- 1.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.21%
- 1年の変化
- 19.75%
