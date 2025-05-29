CotaçõesSeções
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira

41.33740 TRY 0.05567 (0.13%)
Setor: Moeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: Turkish Lira

A taxa do USDTRY para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 41.26988 TRY para 1 USD e o máximo foi 41.38061 TRY.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar americano vs lira turca. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
41.26988 41.38061
Faixa anual
33.90985 41.38061
Fechamento anterior
41.2817 3
Open
41.3806 1
Bid
41.3374 0
Ask
41.3377 0
Low
41.2698 8
High
41.3806 1
Volume
49
Mudança diária
0.13%
Mudança mensal
0.52%
Mudança de 6 meses
8.96%
Mudança anual
20.85%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh