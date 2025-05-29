Moedas / USDTRY
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira
41.33740 TRY 0.05567 (0.13%)
Setor: Moeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: Turkish Lira
A taxa do USDTRY para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 41.26988 TRY para 1 USD e o máximo foi 41.38061 TRY.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar americano vs lira turca. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Aplicativos de negociação para USDTRY
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Procurando fazer backtesting do seu EA com dados reais de ticks? Não procure mais, o Real Tick Data Creator é a solução. Os dados de ticks no testador de estratégias não são reais e não refletem como o preço realmente se moveu, em vez disso, é apenas uma simulação. Mas com este software, você pode fazer backtesting de suas estratégias com dados reais de ticks. "Real Tick Data Creator" é um software inovador projetado para fornecer aos traders que utilizam a plataforma Metatrader 4 dados preciso
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Email Mobile RSI Alert
Jose Luis Lominchar
Simple indicator designed to send alerts to email and/or mobile (push notifications) if the RSI exceeds the overbought/oversold limits configured. Explore a series of timeframes and preset FOREX symbols , take note on those crosses where limits are exceeded, and send grouped notifications with the following customizable look: RSI Alert Notification Oversoldl! EURUSD PERIOD_M15 14.71 Overbought! EURTRY PERIOD_MN1 84.71 Overbought! USDTRY PERIOD_MN1 82.09 Works for the following periods : M15, M3
Faixa diária
41.26988 41.38061
Faixa anual
33.90985 41.38061
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.2817 3
- Open
- 41.3806 1
- Bid
- 41.3374 0
- Ask
- 41.3377 0
- Low
- 41.2698 8
- High
- 41.3806 1
- Volume
- 49
- Mudança diária
- 0.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.96%
- Mudança anual
- 20.85%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh