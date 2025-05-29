Devises / USDTRY
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira
41.33719 TRY 0.05546 (0.13%)
Secteur: Devise Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: Turkish Lira
Le taux de change de USDTRY a changé de 0.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 41.26988 TRY et à un maximum de 41.39828 TRY pour 1 USD.
Suivez la dynamique Dollar US vs. Lire Turque. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar américain a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDTRY Nouvelles
- TRY: Frequent resets – Commerzbank
- The threat of the Fed ‘turning Turkish’ makes for some tough allocations decisions, this strategist says.
- TRY: CBRT to cut rate despite needing FX interventions – Commerzbank
- TRY: Inflation slowdown paves way for further easing – BBH
- TRY: Lira crosses 41 to the dollar even as FX deposit scheme axed – Commerzbank
- The Fed is the best defense against U.S. sovereign downgrade, says rating agency
- TRY: Changes in monetary policy framework but no changes for FX – ING
- TRY: Discouraging picture from June's balance of payments data – Commerzbank
- TRY: Turkish Lira weakens as trade deficit widens – Commerzbank
- TRY: Lira reacts modestly to positive rating assessments – Commerzbank
- TRY: Flows return, but lira still weak – Commerzbank
- USD/TRY rises to near 40.00, marks fresh highs due to risk-off sentiment
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 03/07: Bearish Trend (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 30/06: Declines Against USD (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast 23/06: Will It Continue Falling? (Chart)
- The CBRT keeps a steady hand in June
- USD/TRY Today: Sharp Decline and High Volatility (Chart)
- TRY: Despite the upcoming restart of the cutting cycle, fat carry remains – ING
- USD/TRY Today 16/06: Sharp Collapse of Turkish Lira (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast: Faces More Downside Pressure (Chart)
- USD/TRY Today 09/06: Will TRY Continue to Fall? (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 05/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)
- USD/TRY Analysis Today 02/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)
- USD/TRY Analysis Today 29/05: Trades Calmly (Chart)
USDTRY on the Community Forum
Applications de Trading pour USDTRY
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Vous cherchez à backtester votre EA avec des données de ticks réelles ? Ne cherchez pas plus loin que Real Tick Data Creator. Les données de ticks sur le testeur de stratégie ne sont pas réelles et ne reflètent pas comment le prix s'est réellement déplacé, mais sont plutôt une simulation. Mais avec ce logiciel, vous pouvez backtester vos stratégies avec de vraies données de ticks. "Real Tick Data Creator" est un logiciel innovant conçu pour fournir aux traders utilisant la plateforme Metatrader
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Email Mobile RSI Alert
Jose Luis Lominchar
Simple indicator designed to send alerts to email and/or mobile (push notifications) if the RSI exceeds the overbought/oversold limits configured. Explore a series of timeframes and preset FOREX symbols , take note on those crosses where limits are exceeded, and send grouped notifications with the following customizable look: RSI Alert Notification Oversoldl! EURUSD PERIOD_M15 14.71 Overbought! EURTRY PERIOD_MN1 84.71 Overbought! USDTRY PERIOD_MN1 82.09 Works for the following periods : M15, M3
Range quotidien
41.26988 41.39828
Range Annuel
33.90985 41.39828
- Clôture Précédente
- 41.2817 3
- Ouverture
- 41.3806 1
- Bid
- 41.3371 9
- Ask
- 41.3374 9
- Plus Bas
- 41.2698 8
- Plus Haut
- 41.3982 8
- Volume
- 8.953 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.13%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.52%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.96%
- Changement Annuel
- 20.85%
20 septembre, samedi