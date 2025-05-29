통화 / USDTRY
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira
41.33719 TRY 0.05546 (0.13%)
부문: 통화 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: Turkish Lira
USDTRY 환율이 당일 0.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 USD당 저가 41.26988 TRY와 고가 41.39828 TRY로 거래되었습니다
미국 달러 vs 터키 리라 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
USDTRY News
일일 변동 비율
41.26988 41.39828
년간 변동
33.90985 41.39828
- 이전 종가
- 41.2817 3
- 시가
- 41.3806 1
- Bid
- 41.3371 9
- Ask
- 41.3374 9
- 저가
- 41.2698 8
- 고가
- 41.3982 8
- 볼륨
- 8.953 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.13%
- 월 변동
- 0.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.96%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.85%
20 9월, 토요일