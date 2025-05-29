CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / USDTRY
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira

41.29913 TRY 0.05260 (0.13%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Turkish Lira

El tipo de cambio de USDTRY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 41.23200 TRY por 1 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 41.33743 TRY.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dólar estadounidense vs lira turca. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Dólar estadounidense en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
41.23200 41.33743
Rango anual
33.90985 41.37781
Cierres anteriores
41.2465 3
Open
41.2673 4
Bid
41.2991 3
Ask
41.2994 3
Low
41.2320 0
High
41.3374 3
Volumen
3.790 K
Cambio diario
0.13%
Cambio mensual
0.42%
Cambio a 6 meses
8.86%
Cambio anual
20.74%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B