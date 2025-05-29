Divisas / USDTRY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira
41.29913 TRY 0.05260 (0.13%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Turkish Lira
El tipo de cambio de USDTRY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 41.23200 TRY por 1 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 41.33743 TRY.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dólar estadounidense vs lira turca. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Dólar estadounidense en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDTRY News
- TRY: Frequent resets – Commerzbank
- The threat of the Fed ‘turning Turkish’ makes for some tough allocations decisions, this strategist says.
- TRY: CBRT to cut rate despite needing FX interventions – Commerzbank
- TRY: Inflation slowdown paves way for further easing – BBH
- TRY: Lira crosses 41 to the dollar even as FX deposit scheme axed – Commerzbank
- The Fed is the best defense against U.S. sovereign downgrade, says rating agency
- TRY: Changes in monetary policy framework but no changes for FX – ING
- TRY: Discouraging picture from June's balance of payments data – Commerzbank
- TRY: Turkish Lira weakens as trade deficit widens – Commerzbank
- TRY: Lira reacts modestly to positive rating assessments – Commerzbank
- TRY: Flows return, but lira still weak – Commerzbank
- USD/TRY rises to near 40.00, marks fresh highs due to risk-off sentiment
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 03/07: Bearish Trend (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 30/06: Declines Against USD (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast 23/06: Will It Continue Falling? (Chart)
- The CBRT keeps a steady hand in June
- USD/TRY Today: Sharp Decline and High Volatility (Chart)
- TRY: Despite the upcoming restart of the cutting cycle, fat carry remains – ING
- USD/TRY Today 16/06: Sharp Collapse of Turkish Lira (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast: Faces More Downside Pressure (Chart)
- USD/TRY Today 09/06: Will TRY Continue to Fall? (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 05/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)
- USD/TRY Analysis Today 02/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)
- USD/TRY Analysis Today 29/05: Trades Calmly (Chart)
USDTRY on the Community Forum
Aplicaciones comerciales para USDTRY
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicador Fx Levels Premium Soporte y Resistencia son conceptos importantes en el trading. Fx Levels Premium fue creado para dibujar fácilmente importantes niveles de soporte y resistencia para el trader activo. El indicador le dará todos los niveles importantes (soporte/resistencia) a observar para una amplia gama de activos. Operar sin estos niveles en su gráfico es como conducir un coche durante un largo viaje sin una hoja de ruta. Estaría confundido y a ciegas. Los niveles de soporte y re
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
¿Buscas hacer backtesting de tu EA con datos reales de ticks? No busques más, Real Tick Data Creator es la solución. Los datos de ticks en el probador de estrategias no son reales y no reflejan cómo se movió realmente el precio, en su lugar, es solo una simulación. Pero con este software puedes hacer backtesting de tus estrategias con datos reales de ticks. "Real Tick Data Creator" es un innovador software diseñado para proporcionar a los traders que utilizan la plataforma Metatrader 4 datos pr
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Email Mobile RSI Alert
Jose Luis Lominchar
DESCRIPCIÓN: Sencillo indicador pensado para enviar alertas al email y/o al móvil (notificaciones push) si el RSI excede los límites de sobrecompra/sobreventa configurados. Explora una serie de marcos temporales y símbolos FOREX preestablecidos, toma nota de aquellos cruces en los que se rebasan los límites y envía notificaciones agrupadas con el siguiente aspecto personalizable: RSI Alert Notification Overshell! EURUSD PERIOD_M15 14.71 Overbough! EURTRY PERIOD_MN1 84.71 Overbough! USDTRY PERIOD
Rango diario
41.23200 41.33743
Rango anual
33.90985 41.37781
- Cierres anteriores
- 41.2465 3
- Open
- 41.2673 4
- Bid
- 41.2991 3
- Ask
- 41.2994 3
- Low
- 41.2320 0
- High
- 41.3374 3
- Volumen
- 3.790 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.13%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.42%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.86%
- Cambio anual
- 20.74%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B