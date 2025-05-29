FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / USDTRY
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira

41.33719 TRY 0.05546 (0.13%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: Turkish Lira

USDTRY döviz kuru bugün 0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 USD başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 41.26988 TRY ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 41.39828 TRY aralığında işlem gördü.

ABD doları vs Türk lirası hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, ABD doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
41.26988 41.39828
Yıllık aralık
33.90985 41.39828
Önceki kapanış
41.2817 3
Açılış
41.3806 1
Satış
41.3371 9
Alış
41.3374 9
Düşük
41.2698 8
Yüksek
41.3982 8
Hacim
8.953 K
Günlük değişim
0.13%
Aylık değişim
0.52%
6 aylık değişim
8.96%
Yıllık değişim
20.85%
21 Eylül, Pazar