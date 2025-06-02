Währungen / USDTRY
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira
41.37643 TRY 0.09470 (0.23%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: Turkish Lira
Der Wechselkurs von USDTRY hat sich für heute um 0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde die Währung mit einem Tief von 41.26988 TRY und einem Hoch von 41.39828 TRY pro 1 USD gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die US Dollar vs Türkischer Lira-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der US Dollar-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDTRY News
- TRY: Häufige Zurücksetzungen – Commerzbank
- TRY: Frequent resets – Commerzbank
- The threat of the Fed ‘turning Turkish’ makes for some tough allocations decisions, this strategist says.
- TRY: CBRT to cut rate despite needing FX interventions – Commerzbank
- TRY: Inflation slowdown paves way for further easing – BBH
- TRY: Lira crosses 41 to the dollar even as FX deposit scheme axed – Commerzbank
- The Fed is the best defense against U.S. sovereign downgrade, says rating agency
- TRY: Changes in monetary policy framework but no changes for FX – ING
- TRY: Discouraging picture from June's balance of payments data – Commerzbank
- TRY: Turkish Lira weakens as trade deficit widens – Commerzbank
- TRY: Lira reacts modestly to positive rating assessments – Commerzbank
- TRY: Flows return, but lira still weak – Commerzbank
- USD/TRY rises to near 40.00, marks fresh highs due to risk-off sentiment
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 03/07: Bearish Trend (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 30/06: Declines Against USD (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast 23/06: Will It Continue Falling? (Chart)
- The CBRT keeps a steady hand in June
- USD/TRY Today: Sharp Decline and High Volatility (Chart)
- TRY: Despite the upcoming restart of the cutting cycle, fat carry remains – ING
- USD/TRY Today 16/06: Sharp Collapse of Turkish Lira (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast: Faces More Downside Pressure (Chart)
- USD/TRY Today 09/06: Will TRY Continue to Fall? (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 05/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)
- USD/TRY Analysis Today 02/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)
USDTRY on the Community Forum
Handelsanwendungen für USDTRY
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indikator Unterstützung und Widerstand sind wichtige Konzepte im Handel. Fx Levels Premium wurde entwickelt, um wichtige Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus für den aktiven Trader leicht einzeichnen zu können. Der Indikator zeigt Ihnen alle wichtigen Niveaus (Unterstützung/Widerstand) an, die Sie für eine breite Palette von Vermögenswerten beobachten können. Ohne diese Niveaus auf Ihrem Chart zu handeln, ist so, als ob Sie ein Auto auf einer langen Reise ohne Straßenkarte
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Möchten Sie Ihr EA mit echten Tick-Daten backtesten? Dann ist Real Tick Data Creator genau das Richtige für Sie. Die Tick-Daten im Strategietester sind nicht echt und spiegeln nicht wider, wie sich der Preis tatsächlich bewegt hat, sondern sind lediglich eine Simulation. Mit dieser Software können Sie jedoch Ihre Strategien mit echten Tick-Daten backtesten. "Real Tick Data Creator" ist eine innovative Software, die entwickelt wurde, um Händlern, die die Metatrader 4-Plattform nutzen, genaue und
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Email Mobile RSI Alert
Jose Luis Lominchar
Simple indicator designed to send alerts to email and/or mobile (push notifications) if the RSI exceeds the overbought/oversold limits configured. Explore a series of timeframes and preset FOREX symbols , take note on those crosses where limits are exceeded, and send grouped notifications with the following customizable look: RSI Alert Notification Oversoldl! EURUSD PERIOD_M15 14.71 Overbought! EURTRY PERIOD_MN1 84.71 Overbought! USDTRY PERIOD_MN1 82.09 Works for the following periods : M15, M3
Tagesspanne
41.26988 41.39828
Jahresspanne
33.90985 41.39828
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 41.2817 3
- Eröffnung
- 41.3806 1
- Bid
- 41.3764 3
- Ask
- 41.3767 3
- Tief
- 41.2698 8
- Hoch
- 41.3982 8
- Volumen
- 8.417 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.23%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.61%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.06%
- Jahresänderung
- 20.97%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K