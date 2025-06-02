KurseKategorien
Währungen / USDTRY
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira

41.37643 TRY 0.09470 (0.23%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: Turkish Lira

Der Wechselkurs von USDTRY hat sich für heute um 0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde die Währung mit einem Tief von 41.26988 TRY und einem Hoch von 41.39828 TRY pro 1 USD gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die US Dollar vs Türkischer Lira-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der US Dollar-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
41.26988 41.39828
Jahresspanne
33.90985 41.39828
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
41.2817 3
Eröffnung
41.3806 1
Bid
41.3764 3
Ask
41.3767 3
Tief
41.2698 8
Hoch
41.3982 8
Volumen
8.417 K
Tagesänderung
0.23%
Monatsänderung
0.61%
6-Monatsänderung
9.06%
Jahresänderung
20.97%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K