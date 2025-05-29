Currencies / USDTRY
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira
41.29427 TRY 0.07734 (0.19%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Turkish Lira
USDTRY exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 41.19369 TRY and at a high of 41.30964 TRY per 1 USD.
Follow US Dollar vs Turkish Lira dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
USDTRY News
41.19369 41.30964
Year Range
33.90985 41.37781
- Previous Close
- 41.2169 3
- Open
- 41.2399 4
- Bid
- 41.2942 7
- Ask
- 41.2945 7
- Low
- 41.1936 9
- High
- 41.3096 4
- Volume
- 2.592 K
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.85%
- Year Change
- 20.73%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev