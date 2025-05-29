通貨 / USDTRY
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira
41.38824 TRY 0.10651 (0.26%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Turkish Lira
USDTRYの今日の為替レートは、0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1USDあたり41.26988TRYの安値と41.39828TRYの高値で取引されました。
米ドルvsトルコリラダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
41.26988 41.39828
1年のレンジ
33.90985 41.39828
- 以前の終値
- 41.2817 3
- 始値
- 41.3806 1
- 買値
- 41.3882 4
- 買値
- 41.3885 4
- 安値
- 41.2698 8
- 高値
- 41.3982 8
- 出来高
- 4.394 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.64%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.09%
- 1年の変化
- 21.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K