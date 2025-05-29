Valute / USDTRY
USDTRY: US Dollar vs Turkish Lira
41.33719 TRY 0.05546 (0.13%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Turkish Lira
Il tasso di cambio USDTRY ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 41.26988 TRY e ad un massimo di 41.39828 TRY per 1 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Lira Turca. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
USDTRY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.26988 41.39828
Intervallo Annuale
33.90985 41.39828
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.2817 3
- Apertura
- 41.3806 1
- Bid
- 41.3371 9
- Ask
- 41.3374 9
- Minimo
- 41.2698 8
- Massimo
- 41.3982 8
- Volume
- 8.953 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.85%
21 settembre, domenica