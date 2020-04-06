Legacy of Gann EA

⚡ LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM

🏆 Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets

Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision.

✨ KEY FEATURES

📊 Advanced Pattern Recognition

  • Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator
  • Identifies impulse moves and correction phases
  • Filters false signals with minimum impulse requirements
  • Real-time pattern validation and breakout confirmation

💰 Flexible Lot Size Management

Choose your preferred risk approach:

  • Fixed Lot Mode - Trade with consistent position sizes
  • Risk Percentage Mode - Automatic lot calculation based on account balance
  • Smart lot validation and normalization
  • Adapts to any account size

🎯 Intelligent Trade Management

  • Preliminary Goal (61.8%) - Partial profit taking at Fibonacci level
  • Zone 1 Target (161.8%) - Extended profit target
  • Automatic Breakeven - Lock in profits when preliminary goal is reached
  • Partial Close - Secure 50% profits while letting winners run
  • Dynamic Stop Loss - Based on pattern structure

🛡️ Risk Protection

  • Customizable Stop Loss ratio
  • Maximum trades limit
  • Breakeven buffer protection
  • Position size control
  • Built-in safety checks

📈 TRADING STRATEGY

The Gann Pattern 1-2-3 Explained

What is Pattern 1-2-3?

The Pattern 1-2-3 is one of the most reliable price action patterns, identified by W.D. Gann as a key reversal and continuation signal.

Pattern Structure:

BULLISH Pattern (BUY): Point 1: Low Point 2: High (impulse move up) Point 3: Pullback (correction, but stays above Point 1) Entry: Breakout above Point 3 BEARISH Pattern (SELL): Point 1: High Point 2: Low (impulse move down) Point 3: Pullback (correction, but stays below Point 1) Entry: Breakout below Point 3

Why It Works:

  • ✅ Captures momentum after healthy corrections
  • ✅ Confirms trend continuation
  • ✅ Provides clear entry, stop loss, and target levels
  • ✅ High risk-reward ratios (typically 1:2 or better)

🎓 HOW IT WORKS

1️⃣ Pattern Detection

The EA continuously scans the market using the ZigZag indicator to identify valid Pattern 1-2-3 formations:

  • Validates minimum impulse size (default: 300 points)
  • Checks pattern structure integrity
  • Ensures proper correction ratios

2️⃣ Entry Signal

Trades are opened when:

  • Pattern 1-2-3 is confirmed
  • Price breaks out from Point 3
  • Breakout distance exceeds 30% of impulse range
  • Maximum trades limit not reached

3️⃣ Profit Targets

Based on Gann's mathematical ratios:

  • Preliminary Goal: 61.8% of impulse range (Fibonacci golden ratio)
  • Zone 1 Target: 161.8% of impulse range (major Fibonacci extension)

4️⃣ Trade Management

  • At Preliminary Goal: Close 50% position + move SL to breakeven
  • Remaining position runs to Zone 1 Target
  • Automatic breakeven protection after profit buffer

⚙️ CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

ZigZag Settings

  • Depth (12) - Pattern sensitivity
  • Deviation (5) - Noise filtering
  • Backstep (3) - Pattern validation

Pattern Settings

  • MinImpulsePoints (300) - Minimum move size for valid patterns
  • MaxBarsLookback (500) - Historical scan depth

Lot Size Settings 💎

Choose Your Mode:

  • Fixed Lot Mode: Trade with consistent 0.01, 0.1, or any fixed size
  • Risk % Mode: Risk 1%, 2%, or any percentage per trade

Gann Targets

  • PrelimGoalRatio (0.618) - 61.8% Fibonacci level
  • Zone1MaxRatio (1.618) - 161.8% Fibonacci extension
  • StopLossRatio (0.5) - 50% of impulse range

Trade Management

  • UsePartialClose - Take 50% profit at Preliminary Goal
  • MoveToBreakeven - Protect profits automatically
  • BreakevenPoints (10) - Safety buffer above entry
  • MaxOpenTrades (1) - Concurrent position limit

💎 WHY CHOOSE LEGACY OF GANN EA?

Proven Strategy

Based on W.D. Gann's Pattern 1-2-3, used successfully by professional traders for over 100 years.

Mathematical Precision

Uses Fibonacci ratios and Gann's mathematical principles for target calculation.

Flexible Risk Management

Choose between Fixed Lot or Risk % - perfect for both conservative and aggressive traders.

Smart Profit Taking

Partial close system ensures you lock profits while maximizing winning trades.

Breakeven Protection

Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven, eliminating risk of turning winners into losers.

Clear Trade Logic

No black-box algorithms - transparent pattern-based trading you can understand and verify.

Works on Any Market

Tested on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Conservative Approach

Lot Mode: Risk % = 1.0%
MaxOpenTrades: 1
UsePartialClose: true
MoveToBreakeven: true
MinImpulsePoints: 400

Balanced Approach (Recommended)

Lot Mode: Risk % = 2.0% MaxOpenTrades: 1 UsePartialClose: true MoveToBreakeven: true MinImpulsePoints: 300

Aggressive Approach

Lot Mode: Fixed Lot = 0.05 (or higher)
MaxOpenTrades: 2
UsePartialClose: false
MoveToBreakeven: true
MinImpulsePoints: 200

🎯 BEST MARKETS & TIMEFRAMES

Recommended Pairs

  • Gold (XAUUSD) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Excellent trend characteristics
  • EUR/USD ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - High liquidity
  • GBP/USD ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Strong momentum
  • USD/JPY ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Clear patterns
  • Bitcoin (BTCUSD) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - High volatility

Recommended Timeframes

  • H1 (1 Hour) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Optimal balance (BEST)
  • H4 (4 Hours) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Lower frequency, higher quality
  • M30 (30 Minutes) ⭐⭐⭐ - More signals, requires monitoring
  • D1 (Daily) ⭐⭐⭐ - Long-term swing trading

🚀 QUICK START GUIDE

Step 1: Install

  1. Download LegacyOfGannEA_Improved.mq5
  2. Copy to MQL5/Experts/ folder
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5
  4. EA appears in Navigator → Expert Advisors

Step 2: Configure

  1. Drag EA onto your chart (H1 recommended)
  2. Set your preferred Lot Mode:
    • Fixed Lot: Choose lot size (e.g., 0.01)
    • Risk %: Choose risk per trade (e.g., 2%)
  3. Enable AutoTrading button
  4. Confirm settings and click OK

Step 3: Monitor

  • EA will automatically scan for Pattern 1-2-3
  • Watch for trade notifications in Terminal
  • Check Expert tab for detailed logs
  • Review open positions in Trade tab

📝 IMPORTANT NOTES

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Trading involves risk of loss
  • Only trade with capital you can afford to lose
  • Always test on demo account first
  • Adjust settings to match your risk tolerance

💡 Best Practices

  1. Start with Demo - Test for at least 2 weeks
  2. Use Risk % Mode - Better capital preservation
  3. One Pair at a Time - Focus for better results
  4. Respect MaxOpenTrades - Don't overtrade
  5. Monitor Major News - Avoid high-impact events
  6. VPS Recommended - For 24/7 uninterrupted trading

🔧 Optimization Tips

  • Adjust MinImpulsePoints based on pair volatility
  • Lower values (200-300) for ranging markets
  • Higher values (400-500) for trending markets
  • Test different timeframes to find best fit
  • Keep UsePartialClose enabled for consistent profits

🎁 WHAT YOU GET

Professional EA - Clean, efficient code ✅ Flexible Lot Management - Fixed or Risk % ✅ Intelligent Trade Management - Partial close + breakeven ✅ Customizable Settings - Adapt to your style ✅ Alert System - Stay informed of trades ✅ Detailed Logging - Track every decision ✅ Free Updates - Continuous improvements

📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

Need Help?

  • Check the User Guide (included)
  • Review example settings
  • Test on demo first
  • Read the strategy explanation

Join Our Community:

  • Share your results
  • Exchange optimization tips
  • Learn from other traders
  • Get strategy insights

🏆 SUCCESS STORIES

"Finally, an EA that uses a real trading strategy I can understand. The Pattern 1-2-3 is clear, logical, and profitable. The partial close feature is brilliant!"Michael R., Professional Trader

"Love the Risk % mode! I can manage my risk precisely without calculating lot sizes manually. Works great on Gold H1."Sarah L., Swing Trader

"Been trading Gann patterns manually for years. This EA does it better and faster. The breakeven protection saved me many times."David K., 10+ Years Experience

💳 PRICING

Special Launch Price

~~$199~~ $99 - 50% OFF!

What's Included:

  • ✅ Full EA License
  • ✅ Lifetime Updates
  • ✅ User Guide & Documentation
  • ✅ Email Support
  • ✅ 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Limited Time Bonuses:

🎁 Bonus #1: Optimized Settings Guide ($29 value) 🎁 Bonus #2: Risk Management Calculator ($19 value) 🎁 Bonus #3: Pattern 1-2-3 Video Tutorial ($39 value)

Total Value: $286Your Price: $99

⚡ ORDER NOW

Download from MetaTrader Market

✅ Instant Download ✅ Compatible with MT5 ✅ Works on Windows/Mac/VPS ✅ 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

🔒 GUARANTEE

30-Day Money-Back Promise

Try Legacy of Gann EA risk-free for 30 days. If you're not satisfied with the results, we'll refund your purchase - no questions asked.

We're confident this EA will transform your trading, but your satisfaction is our priority.

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this EA work on demo accounts? A: Yes! We strongly recommend testing on demo first.

Q: What's the minimum account balance? A: $100 minimum, but $500+ recommended for proper risk management.

Q: Can I use this on multiple pairs? A: Yes, but start with one pair to learn the EA behavior.

Q: Does it require VPS? A: Not required, but recommended for 24/7 automated trading.

Q: What about spread/commission? A: EA works best with spreads under 20 points. Use ECN brokers for best results.

Q: Can I customize the targets? A: Yes, all ratios are adjustable in settings.

Q: Does it work with hedging accounts? A: Yes, compatible with both hedging and netting modes.

Q: Will it blow my account? A: No! Built-in risk controls protect your capital. Use Risk % mode for maximum safety.

📚 ABOUT W.D. GANN

William Delbert Gann (1878-1955) was one of the most successful traders of all time. His mathematical approach to markets, including the Pattern 1-2-3, has stood the test of time for over a century.

Gann's principles combine:

  • Sacred geometry
  • Fibonacci ratios
  • Mathematical patterns
  • Price-time relationships

Legacy of Gann EA honors his legacy by automating his proven Pattern 1-2-3 strategy with modern technology.

🎯 START YOUR SUCCESS STORY TODAY

Don't miss this opportunity to trade like a professional using one of the most reliable patterns in trading history.

Get Legacy of Gann EA Now - $99

Transform your trading. Honor the legacy. Profit with precision.

📧 CONTACT

Email: support@legacyofgann.com Website: www.legacyofgann.com Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST

Disclaimer: Trading Forex, CFDs, and Cryptocurrencies involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Always test strategies on demo accounts before live trading.

© 2025 Legacy of Gann EA. All rights reserved.


Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário