PA Scoring Expert Advisor

PA Scoring EA — Ready for Real Trading, Simple to Operate

🇬🇧 Description (English)

Built and maintained by a solo developer. If you find it useful, please Like/Share to support future updates ❤️

Key Features

Automated entries from price-behavior signals filtered by a Trend Filter

Flexible risk: Fixed lot (default) or Risk % per trade

Profit locking with no SL rollback : start at Break-Even, then tighten via ATR/STEP/RATIO modes

Works on Netting/Hedging accounts with netting-safe lot capping

Validation Mode (default) to pass Market checks out of the box

On-chart UI: status, total P/L, lock mode, Net TP/SL (shows “No set” if disabled)

Instruments & Timeframes

Symbols: Forex majors, metals, CFDs supported by your MT5 broker

Timeframes: M15 – H1 (start with M15 if you prefer more frequent signals)





Default Preset

ValidationMode = true (for Market/tests)

LotSizeMethod = Fixed , FixedLotSize = 0.01

Use_Breakeven = false , Use_Trailing = false , Use_Martingale = false

TrendFilter = EMA , TrendEmaPeriod = 200

Use_UI = true (Net TP/SL will display “No set” unless Use_AutoCloseTargets is enabled)

Recommended “Live Trading” Setup

General ValidationMode = false

EntryOncePerBar = true

Chart timeframe: M15 or H1 Risk & Stops Safe start: LotSizeMethod = Fixed (size per account)

Or proportional: LotSizeMethod = RiskPercent , RiskPercentPerTrade = 0.5–1.0

SL/TP mode: SL_Mode = ATR , TP_Mode = ATR Start with ATR_SL_Mult = 2.0 , ATR_TP_Mult = 3.0

Profit Lock (no rollback) Use_Breakeven = true

BE_TriggerPts = 120 , BE_OffsetPts = 10

ProfitLockMode = LOCK_RATIO RatioProfitMultiple = 10.0 , RatioLockMultiple = 1.0

Targets (optional) Enable Use_AutoCloseTargets = true for net profit/loss auto-closure

Set TargetProfitUSD / TargetLossUSD Smart Martingale (optional) Use_Martingale = true

MG_Max_Trades = 2–3 , MG_Multiplier = 1.2–1.4

Tip: Begin with a small Fixed lot + LOCK_RATIO; increase complexity (ATR SL/TP, step locks, martingale) only after you’re comfortable.

Important Notes

Results depend on market conditions, broker specifics, and your risk management.

This EA may switch to a paid model in the future. If you’d like to support its development, please Like/Share to keep updates coming.

Support a Solo Builder

I design, code, and support this EA alone. If you appreciate the work, please Like/Share this EA and my other releases on MQL5. Your support motivates continuous improvements—thank you! 🙏





