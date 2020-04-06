PA Scoring Expert Advisor

🇬🇧 Description (English)

PA Scoring EA — Ready for Real Trading, Simple to Operate

Built and maintained by a solo developer. If you find it useful, please Like/Share to support future updates ❤️

Key Features

  • Automated entries from price-behavior signals filtered by a Trend Filter

  • Flexible risk: Fixed lot (default) or Risk % per trade

  • Profit locking with no SL rollback: start at Break-Even, then tighten via ATR/STEP/RATIO modes

  • Works on Netting/Hedging accounts with netting-safe lot capping

  • Validation Mode (default) to pass Market checks out of the box

  • On-chart UI: status, total P/L, lock mode, Net TP/SL (shows “No set” if disabled)

Instruments & Timeframes

  • Symbols: Forex majors, metals, CFDs supported by your MT5 broker

  • Timeframes: M15 – H1 (start with M15 if you prefer more frequent signals)


Default Preset

  • ValidationMode = true (for Market/tests)

  • LotSizeMethod = Fixed , FixedLotSize = 0.01

  • Use_Breakeven = false , Use_Trailing = false , Use_Martingale = false

  • TrendFilter = EMA , TrendEmaPeriod = 200

  • Use_UI = true (Net TP/SL will display “No set” unless Use_AutoCloseTargets is enabled)

Recommended “Live Trading” Setup

  1. General

    • ValidationMode = false

    • EntryOncePerBar = true

    • Chart timeframe: M15 or H1

  2. Risk & Stops

    • Safe start: LotSizeMethod = Fixed (size per account)

    • Or proportional: LotSizeMethod = RiskPercent , RiskPercentPerTrade = 0.5–1.0

    • SL/TP mode: SL_Mode = ATR , TP_Mode = ATR

      • Start with ATR_SL_Mult = 2.0 , ATR_TP_Mult = 3.0

  3. Profit Lock (no rollback)

    • Use_Breakeven = true

    • BE_TriggerPts = 120 , BE_OffsetPts = 10

    • ProfitLockMode = LOCK_RATIO

      • RatioProfitMultiple = 10.0 , RatioLockMultiple = 1.0

  4. Targets (optional)

    • Enable Use_AutoCloseTargets = true for net profit/loss auto-closure

    • Set TargetProfitUSD / TargetLossUSD

  5. Smart Martingale (optional)

    • Use_Martingale = true

    • MG_Max_Trades = 2–3 , MG_Multiplier = 1.2–1.4

Tip: Begin with a small Fixed lot + LOCK_RATIO; increase complexity (ATR SL/TP, step locks, martingale) only after you’re comfortable.

Important Notes

  • Results depend on market conditions, broker specifics, and your risk management.

  • This EA may switch to a paid model in the future. If you’d like to support its development, please Like/Share to keep updates coming.

Support a Solo Builder

I design, code, and support this EA alone. If you appreciate the work, please Like/Share this EA and my other releases on MQL5. Your support motivates continuous improvements—thank you! 🙏


What’s new in this update

We’ve focused on usability, clarity, and safer defaults. Highlights:

  • One-click Presets: radio buttons for Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive with sensible thresholds, SL/TP style, and profit-lock behavior preconfigured.

  • TF Guidance on-chart: a small hint shows “Recommended TF: M15–H1.”

  • Live SL/TP Preview: a compact line under the panel shows the current entry, SL and TP distances (pts) for both buy and sell scenarios. (Prices are omitted to keep the display concise.)

  • Auto-sizing panel: labels expand to fit long texts so they don’t get cut off on smaller charts.

  • Optional preview lines: toggle to draw SL/TP guide lines on the chart.

  • Cleaner status panel: net P/L, lock mode, and target info are easier to read.

  • Safer guards: equity guard retained; martingale is fully optional and off by default.

No changes to your strategy logic or signal calculations were disclosed here—only usability and safety improvements.

About the default settings

The default inputs are set for MQL5 Market validation only (minimal risk, compliance-friendly behavior). They’re not meant as trading recommendations.

After installing, please choose your own configuration:

  • Pick a preset (Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive) that fits your style.

  • Enable/adjust SL/TP mode, trailing, and breakeven as you prefer.

  • Set your position sizing (Fixed or Risk %) and your preferred risk values.

If you have any questions or want a ready-made preset for your symbol/TF, let me know and I’ll provide one.


