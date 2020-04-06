TrianglePatternGannEA Pro Standalone

TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 Standalone - Complete Analysis & Optimization Guide
Overview
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 is an advanced all-in-one Expert Advisor that combines Gann Triangle pattern detection with an intelligent anti-extreme filtering system. This EA operates completely standalone without requiring external indicators, making it efficient and reliable for automated trading.
Core Features Analysis
1. Pattern Detection System
Gann Triangle Recognition
The EA identifies classic Gann triangle patterns formed by three pivot points (P1-P2-P3):

Bullish Pattern: Low-High-Low formation
Bearish Pattern: High-Low-High formation

Key Detection Parameters:

Left Bars and Right Bars: Define pivot point sensitivity
Min Bars Between Points: Ensures pattern validity
P3 Retracement Range: Validates pattern structure (38.2% to 78.6%)
Minimum Triangle Height: Filters out insignificant patterns

Signal Quality Scoring (1-5 stars):
The EA rates each signal based on:

Trend alignment confirmation
Volume surge detection
RSI positioning
Optimal P3 retracement ratio (50-61.8%)
Multi-timeframe confirmation

2. Smart Anti-Extreme Filter v7.0
This is the EA's most innovative feature, designed to prevent trading at dangerous market extremes.
Structure-Based Top/Bottom Detection:

Identifies real swing highs/lows using configurable strength parameters
Calculates distance to recent extremes as percentage
Defines "near zone" threshold (default 2% from extreme)

RSI Confirmation Layer:

Separate RSI filter specifically for extreme detection
Configurable extreme levels (default 75/25)
Prevents counter-trend entries at overbought/oversold zones

Breakout Allowance Logic:
The filter intelligently distinguishes between:

False signals near extremes (BLOCKED)
Valid breakout moves with momentum (ALLOWED)

Breakout Requirements:

Price must exceed extreme by configurable ATR multiple
Volume must spike above average (1.5x default)
Momentum confirmation over recent bars

Three Filter Modes:

Conservative: Stricter extreme detection (RSI 70/30)
Balanced: Standard protection (RSI 75/25)
Aggressive: Allows more trades (RSI 80/20)

3. Entry Execution Modes
Entry at P3 (Original):
Immediate entry when P3 pivot forms
Breakout Confirmation:
Waits for price to break P2 level with buffer
Retest Mode:
Waits for breakout followed by retest confirmation
4. Risk Management System
Dynamic ATR-Based Stop Loss:

Automatically adjusts to market volatility
Market-specific ATR multipliers (Gold: 2.5, BTC: 3.0, Forex: 2.0)
Constrained by min/max SL ratios (23.6% to 61.8% of pattern height)

Gann-Based Take Profit Targets:

TP1: 61.8% of pattern height (Preliminary Target)
TP2: 100% of pattern height (Zone 1 Target)
TP3: 161.8% of pattern height (Zone 2 Target)

Position Management Features:

Breakeven activation at configurable profit level
Trailing stop with step-based progression
Partial close at profit milestones
Maximum positions per direction control
Opposite position closure option

5. Multi-Layer Filtering System
Trend Filters:

EMA Trend Filter: Single timeframe confirmation
Multi-TF Trend Filter: Current + Higher timeframe alignment
ADX Trend Strength: Minimum ADX level requirement

Volume Filter:
Volume must exceed moving average by configurable multiplier
RSI Pattern Filter:
Separate from smart filter, validates pattern formation RSI positioning
Session & Time Filters:

Asian Session: 00:00-09:00 GMT
London Session: 08:00-17:00 GMT
New York Session: 13:00-22:00 GMT
Custom hour range filter

News Filter:

Fetches economic calendar from external JSON
Stops trading before/after high-impact news
Configurable time buffer (default 30 minutes)

Spread Filter:
Maximum spread threshold to avoid unfavorable execution
6. Market-Specific Optimization
Auto-Detect Market Type:
Automatically identifies Gold, Bitcoin, or Forex pairs and adjusts:

ATR multipliers for volatility
Minimum pattern heights
Volatility factors for calculations

Custom Override:
Manual ATR multiplier setting for specific optimization
7. Money Management Protection
Account Safety Checks:

Minimum balance requirement
Minimum margin level threshold
Maximum drawdown percentage limit
Required margin validation before trades
Free margin buffer (2x required margin)

8. Visual Dashboard System
Real-Time Information Display:

Account balance and equity
Pattern detection status and count
Current signal direction and quality
Entry, SL, and TP levels
Smart filter analysis breakdown
Swing high/low levels
Distance to extremes
RSI, momentum, trend status
Breakout detection
Open positions count
Floating profit/loss
Trade statistics and win rate

Color-Coded Indicators:

Green: Approved conditions
Red: Blocked or warning states
Yellow: Pending or neutral
Cyan: Breakout detection
Orange: Caution states

Recommended Settings for Gold (XAUUSD)
Pattern Detection
InpLeftBars = 7
InpRightBars = 3
InpMinBars = 5
InpMinHeightPts = 150
InpMaxTriangles = 2
InpMinP3Retrace = 0.382
InpMaxP3Retrace = 0.786
Entry Configuration
InpEntryMode = ENTRY_BREAKOUT
InpBreakoutBars = 3
InpBreakoutBuffer = 2.0
Pattern Filters
InpTrendFilter = TREND_MTF
InpEMAPeriod = 50
InpHTFTimeframe = PERIOD_H4
InpUseVolumeFilter = true
InpVolumeMultiplier = 1.3
InpVolumePeriod = 20
InpUseRSIFilter = true
InpRSIPeriodPattern = 14
InpRSIOverbought = 70
InpRSIOversold = 30
Signal Quality
InpMinSignalQuality = 3
Dynamic Stop Loss
InpUseDynamicSL = true
InpATRMultiplier = 2.5
InpATRPeriod = 14
InpMinSLRatio = 0.382
InpMaxSLRatio = 0.618
Trading Settings
InpLotSize = 0.1
InpRiskPercent = 2.0
InpTPLevel = TP_ZONE1
InpSlippage = 30
InpMinSLDistance = 150
Smart Anti-Extreme Filter
InpUseSmartFilter = true
InpFilterMode = FILTER_BALANCED
InpSwingLookback = 60
InpSwingStrength = 7
InpNearZonePct = 1.5
InpUseRSISmart = true
InpRSIPeriodSmart = 14
InpRSIExtreme = 75
InpAllowBreakout = true
InpBreakoutATR = 2.0
InpBreakoutVolMult = 1.5
InpUseMomentum = true
InpMomentumBars = 3
InpMomentumATR = 0.8
InpUseTrendSmart = true
InpUseHTFSmart = true
Position Management
InpUseBreakeven = true
InpBEActivateUSD = 15.0
InpBEOffsetUSD = 2.0
InpUseTrailing = true
InpTrailStartUSD = 25.0
InpTrailStepUSD = 8.0
InpPartialClose = true
InpPartialProfitUSD = 30.0
InpPartialPct = 50.0
Session Filter
InpUseSession = true
InpTradeAsian = false
InpTradeLondon = true
InpTradeNewYork = true
Spread & News
InpMaxSpread = 40
InpNewsFilter = true
InpNewsBeforeMin = 45
InpNewsAfterMin = 45
InpHighImpactOnly = true
Recommended Settings for Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
Pattern Detection
InpLeftBars = 8
InpRightBars = 3
InpMinBars = 6
InpMinHeightPts = 300
InpMaxTriangles = 2
InpMinP3Retrace = 0.382
InpMaxP3Retrace = 0.786
Entry Configuration
InpEntryMode = ENTRY_BREAKOUT
InpBreakoutBars = 2
InpBreakoutBuffer = 2.5
Pattern Filters
InpTrendFilter = TREND_MTF
InpEMAPeriod = 50
InpHTFTimeframe = PERIOD_H4
InpUseVolumeFilter = true
InpVolumeMultiplier = 1.5
InpVolumePeriod = 20
InpUseRSIFilter = true
InpRSIPeriodPattern = 14
InpRSIOverbought = 70
InpRSIOversold = 30
Signal Quality
InpMinSignalQuality = 3
Dynamic Stop Loss
InpUseDynamicSL = true
InpATRMultiplier = 3.0
InpATRPeriod = 14
InpMinSLRatio = 0.382
InpMaxSLRatio = 0.618
Trading Settings
InpLotSize = 0.01
InpRiskPercent = 1.5
InpTPLevel = TP_ZONE2
InpSlippage = 50
InpMinSLDistance = 200
Smart Anti-Extreme Filter
InpUseSmartFilter = true
InpFilterMode = FILTER_BALANCED
InpSwingLookback = 50
InpSwingStrength = 6
InpNearZonePct = 2.0
InpUseRSISmart = true
InpRSIPeriodSmart = 14
InpRSIExtreme = 78
InpAllowBreakout = true
InpBreakoutATR = 2.5
InpBreakoutVolMult = 1.8
InpUseMomentum = true
InpMomentumBars = 3
InpMomentumATR = 1.0
InpUseTrendSmart = true
InpUseHTFSmart = true
Position Management
InpUseBreakeven = true
InpBEActivateUSD = 20.0
InpBEOffsetUSD = 3.0
InpUseTrailing = true
InpTrailStartUSD = 35.0
InpTrailStepUSD = 10.0
InpPartialClose = true
InpPartialProfitUSD = 50.0
InpPartialPct = 50.0
Session Filter
InpUseSession = false
Spread & News
InpMaxSpread = 100
InpNewsFilter = false
Optimization Strategy
Step 1: Pattern Detection Calibration
Start with conservative pivot detection settings. Increase left/right bars if too many false patterns appear. Adjust minimum height based on average daily range.
Step 2: Smart Filter Tuning
Begin with BALANCED mode. Monitor blocked vs. allowed signals on the dashboard. Switch to AGGRESSIVE if missing valid breakouts. Use CONSERVATIVE in highly volatile periods.
Step 3: Entry Timing Optimization
Test different entry modes:

ENTRY_AT_P3: Fastest entry, more signals, higher risk
ENTRY_BREAKOUT: Balanced approach, recommended for most scenarios
ENTRY_RETEST: Most conservative, fewer but higher quality trades

Step 4: Risk Parameter Adjustment
Start with 1.5-2% risk per trade. Adjust ATR multiplier based on backtest results. Ensure SL provides adequate breathing room without excessive risk.
Step 5: Exit Strategy Refinement
For scalping: Use TP_PRELIM with aggressive trailing
For swing trading: Use TP_ZONE2 with wider trailing steps
For balanced approach: Use TP_ZONE1 with partial close enabled
Step 6: Filter Combination Testing
Enable filters progressively. Start with trend filter only, then add volume, then RSI. Monitor win rate changes with each addition.
Performance Monitoring
Key Metrics to Track:

Signal quality distribution (aim for 3+ stars majority)
Smart filter block rate (should be 20-40% in balanced mode)
Breakout allowance accuracy (how many allowed breakouts succeed)
Win rate by session (identify optimal trading hours)
Average trade duration vs. profit
Drawdown during news events

Dashboard Interpretation:

Red smart filter status: Wait for better conditions
Cyan breakout detected: High-probability setup
Yellow momentum weak: Consider skipping signal
Green trend aligned: Higher success probability

Common Pitfalls to Avoid

Over-optimization on historical data
Disabling smart filter completely (defeats main protection)
Using too small minimum pattern height
Ignoring session filters for gold (London/NY best)
Setting risk too high (max 2% recommended)
Trading through major news without filter
Using aggressive mode in ranging markets
Disabling volume confirmation
Setting minimum signal quality below 3
Not adjusting settings for different brokers' conditions

Broker Considerations
Ensure your broker supports:

Minimum stop distance requirements (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)
IOC or FOK order filling
Acceptable slippage levels
Spread conditions matching filter settings

Test on demo account first with all filters enabled to verify execution quality.
Conclusion
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 represents a sophisticated approach to pattern-based trading with intelligent risk filtering. The Smart Anti-Extreme Filter is its standout feature, preventing many common trading mistakes. Success requires proper parameter tuning for your specific market, broker conditions, and risk tolerance. Always forward test new settings on demo before live deployment.
The recommended settings above provide solid starting points, but continuous monitoring and adjustment based on market conditions will yield optimal long-term results.
Produtos recomendados
Volatility 75 Castle
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
World Investor Volatility 75 - Automated Trading System Technical Specifications High-Precision Expert Advisor for the Volatility 75 Index This Expert Advisor has been specifically designed to trade in the Deriv synthetic index market, focusing on the Volatility 75 Index, an instrument that simulates market volatility with an approximate annualized standard deviation of 75%. Main Features Timeframe and Capital Required: Optimal Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 U
Smart Pattern AtrShield
Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
Experts
Núcleo de autoaprendizado – varre as últimas 500 velas, extrai padrões de RSI + inclinação das MAs. Adaptação em tempo real – a cada vela  atualiza as pontuações de acerto e vota nos padrões mais parecidos antes de abrir a operação. Gestão de risco sensível à volatilidade – toda posição nasce com um stop-loss igual a ATR(14) × 1,5, ficando automaticamente mais largo em mercados rápidos e mais curto em mercados tranquilos. Ultraleve, 100 % MQL5 – carga mínima de CPU, funciona em qualquer corretor
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
Emilian
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Emilian: O Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 5 Visão Geral Conheça o Emilian, um Consultor Especialista que emprega Médias Móveis Exponenciais (EMA) e Índice de Força Relativa (RSI 21) para abrir e fechar negociações. Oferecendo estratégias de gestão de risco personalizáveis, o Emilian também utiliza o Average True Range (ATR 12) ou valores específicos de pip para definir os níveis de Take Profit e Stop Loss. Características Chave Estratégia de Cruzamento de EMA: Utiliza EMAs rápidas e l
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
GoldenTron X
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
3 (2)
Experts
GoldenTron X é um robô de swing trading com IA de última geração que acompanha as tendências do XAUUSD (ouro), utilizando duas estratégias de negociação distintas para aprimorar o desempenho. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso. Utilizei um conjunto de dados de alta qualidade que abrange o período de 2000 até os dias atuais. A IA foi treinada em um servidor usando as técnicas mais recentes de aprendizado de máquina, seguidas por aprendizado por refo
Cangaceiro B3 Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
NOVIDADE!!! STOPS FIXOS , dando mais estabilidade ao robô e do jeito que você gosta! CANGACEIRO B3 TRADER é um robô especializado para negociação na Bolsa Brasileira B3 , em minicontratos de miniíndice ( WIN ) e minidólar ( WDO ). O robô tem como característica a entrada em operações na tendência do mercado (alta ou baixa), de acordo com pontos de entrada (trigger) consistentes e que podem ser configurados para cada ativo e gerenciamento de riscos. O robô Cangaceiro B3 Trader utiliza o indicad
Advanced ADX Bot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Experts
Bem-vindo ao Robô ADX Avançado MT 5 Basta definir o filtro indicador ADX como quiser e o Robô faz o trabalho para você. Características: - Número mágico - Filtro de propagação - Obter lucro - Stop Loss - Mudança de Barra - Sair em sinal oposto - Filtro (ajustável) - Trailing (ajustável) - Martingale (ajustável) e muitos mais. Sinta-se livre para baixá-lo e negociar 24 horas por dia, 7 de setembro. Se precisar de ajuda para configurá-lo, sinta-se livre para entrar em contato comigo.
Bonus Hedging EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226 Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case
Red Hawk MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Recommended for HEDGING MT5 account types only! Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast executi
Supreme Edge MT5
Ng Chu En
5 (1)
Experts
<<Supreme Edge>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and interprets multi-dimensional market data to accuratel
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
No mundo do trading, onde cada tick pode ser o início de uma nova história, é crucial ter um aliado confiável. O TrendVarianceSpectrum não é apenas um robô de trading; é o seu guia em mercados voláteis. Construído com anos de experiência e treinado com mais de 25 anos de dados, ele combina a elegância da matemática com o poder da tecnologia moderna. Vantagens principais do TrendVarianceSpectrum: Drawdown mínimo : O TrendVarianceSpectrum opera com um drawdown significativamente baixo, tornando-o
Dual Strategy
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The Dual Strategy bot uses a strategy based on classic and reliable Moving Average as well as the Relative Strength Index oscillator. The Progressive Moving bot implements a classic strategy with the right approach to market analysis and market signal processing. This strategy will take advantage of the MA c trend indicator and the RSI indicator. The bot enters only by trend and only when the oscillator displays the origin of the movement! It is precisely the inception and not its end phase. T
Dinasty Trader Bot
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Dinasty Trader Bot é o robô de negociação de trades no iBovespa que utiliza uma estratégia única e dominante, baseado em média móvel e também em definição de suportes e resistências por meio de Canal Keltner, que pode ser configurado em máximo/mínimo ou por indicador ATR. Os trades podem ser configurados para serem conforme tendência ou em reversões/repiques de movimentos, resultando em flexibilidade na definição de estratégia de conta. O sistema ainda considera um sistema de trail de média móve
IQ Trade
Vladimir Deryagin
Experts
O Expert Advisor trabalha com os sinais do indicador. O trabalho do Expert segue o seguinte princípio: se, ao abrir uma transação, o preço não for na nossa direção, o Expert irá abrir um número adicional de ordens, para abrir Ordens, o Expert calcula o número de barras através das quais você deseja abrir uma transação adicional, o número de barras é definido pelo usuário nas configurações do Expert, A contagem de barras ocorre no período do gráfico definido pelo usuário nas configurações do Exp
Cherry Red FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Experts
Cherry Red FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithmic strategies and dynamic market analysis. It combines optimized trading signals with structured risk management to enhance trade execution and market adaptability. Engineered for efficiency, Cherry Red FX operates with minimal manual intervention while incorporating data-driven trade execution for stability across varying market conditions. The system is designed to support trader
AI Stochastic
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI Stochastic Pro — A Evolução de um Clássico. Pertence à série de EA AI PRO, o que significa que o código é 100% projetado e escrito por Inteligência Artificial, e está equipado com 24 funções diferentes de gestão de posições de nível institucional. Este é um algoritmo de negociação profissional que transforma o clássico oscilador Estocástico em um poderoso sistema de tendência e contra-tendência graças a um filtro único de Price Action. Lógica de Negociação e Estratégia: Ao contrário dos robôs
Ava 3
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
5 (1)
Experts
AvA 3 SET files AvA 3 - HELLENIC: Dynamic Multi-Module Trading System AvA 3 - HELLENIC is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for serious forex traders seeking exceptional versatility and precision in automated trading. This powerful EA integrates multiple trading modules within a flexible framework, delivering a complete trading solution adaptable to diverse market conditions. At its core, AvA 3 - HELLENIC features four specialized trading modules - ALPHA, BETA, GAMMA, and
Stop And Reverse
Thang Chu
Experts
Stop And Reverse   Live Signal  (2% Risk per trade) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:  Nexus Community Public Chat About Stop and Reverse EA: After years of trading I realized there is a pattern that can be exploitable. That is most traders who enter too quickly based on impulse are usually wrong. That means a quick impulse movement when reverse will take out their Stop loss orders and completely move to the opposite side. Stop And Reverse EA is based on this pattern. This edge is reliable and ver
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Nova GTR Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova GTR Trader is a precise automation of the Gator indicator — a Bill Williams tool designed to track market phases by analyzing convergence and divergence of trend signals. This EA turns the Gator’s visual cues into a disciplined, automated strategy that identifies when the market is trending, consolidating, or ready for a breakout. Instead of reacting to every small fluctuation, Nova GTR Trader waits for clear alignment between the indicator’s jaws, teeth, and lips. Trades are executed only
NeuraTrend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Got it! Here's the updated description with the added emphasis on user-friendliness and the extensive backtesting results : NeuraTrend Expert Advisor  Maximizing Profits with Precision Trading Unlock the potential of consistent, low-risk trading with NeuraTrend —an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-performance trading on the 1-minute chart. With a proven strategy that focuses on precision, minimal drawdown, and exceptional profitability, NeuraTrend offers a cutting-edge solution fo
Maid
Raymond Idehi
Experts
L'expert Advisor clôture les positions selon l'une des conditions suivantes: fermeture de toutes les positions  fermeture  uniquement des positions bénéficiaires fermeture uniquement des positions de perte Positions de clôture : toutes , uniquement des positions rentables ou uniquement des positions perdantes Ce expert ferme tous les ordres de la paire. Expert pour MetaTrader 5
Fuzzy Predictor EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Fuzzy Predictor EA is based on fuzzy logic strategy based on candlestick analysis , according to number of consecutives long or short candles, percent of long or short candles on a fixed candlestick sample, percent of shadow on this sample or upper and lower shadows on reversal candlesticks for reversal analysis. When the EA analysis all this parameters, it decides, based on its fuzzy strategy, which trade will be better: trend or reversal. Takeprofit and Stoploss is based on candlesticks sample
Cub6
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Greetings to all friends! I present to your attention a new adviser Kub6 Works great as an indicator and adviser in automatic trading. Now there is a revision with orders, so I invite you to take part and get Kub6 to work. Write to me in a personal @draga1. The Expert Advisor calculates the time intervals set in the settings, you can use the outline offset. An important level is the average value of the indication at this level, trading decisions are made regarding whether the price is below or
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
GridX
Kosin Phanmuang
Experts
GridX is another excellent option for traders who do not rely on market predictions and require a system that performs well in uncertain market conditions, such as sideways markets. With GridX, you can define suitable price levels for buying and selling within each price range, allowing you to generate profits in every trading cycle. To download the best settings, Please contact me via direct message. Recommendations: Broker: Exness ( No Swap ) Use on XAUUSDm on M1 timeframe  ¥1,000,000  
Gold Cracker AI
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.  Deposit 500$ Profit 2500$+ in 1 Month Gold Trading.   This robot works very well on gold. Gives good profit.  Key Features:  Very easy to use   Working symbols:  XAUUSD(GOLD) Working Timeframe: M1, M5, M30 All timeframe The minimum deposit $100, $500 Here you can adjust Lot Size, Auto lot, SL, TP, Trading Time, Profit pips, Percentage Equity, fixed ratio delta volume for lot size increasing with equity, 
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (41)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (12)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. Golden Hen EA não usa grade (grid), martingale ou técnicas de preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiênc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.83 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Mais do autor
Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Experts
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5 Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time. CORE FEATURES Multi-AI Integration with A
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Experts
Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 - Trade Like the Legendary W.D. Gann Harness the Power of Geometric Price Patterns & Sacred Ratios Are you ready to trade with one of the most powerful pattern recognition systems ever developed? The Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 brings the legendary wisdom of W.D. Gann into the modern algorithmic trading era. What Makes This EA Exceptional? Based on Proven Gann Methodology W.D. Gann was one of history's most successful traders, achieving over 90% accuracy u
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
EA Pro v4.0 - Tích Hợp Hoàn Chỉnh Đã tạo TrianglePatternGannEA_Pro.mq5 với tất cả logic filter từ indicator: Tính Năng Tích Hợp Từ Indicator Filter Mô tả Trend Filter 3 chế độ: EMA, Multi-TF, ADX Volume Filter Volume >= 1.2x Average(20) RSI Filter Momentum confirmation Signal Quality Scoring 1-5, chỉ trade khi >= 3 P3 Retracement Validation 38.2% - 78.6% Dynamic SL ATR-based theo market profile Entry Modes P3 / Breakout / Retest Market Profiles Auto-detect Gold/BTC/Forex So Sánh EA v3.9
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicadores
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
FREE
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicadores
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicadores
Advanced Gann Pattern Indicator - Transform Your Trading Forever Discover the Secret Trading System with 70-95% Win Rate That Professional Traders Don't Want You to Know! Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give false signals, or leave you confused about when to enter and exit? Advanced Gann Pattern is here to change everything. Built on W.D. Gann's legendary Pattern-123 theory - the same system that helped him achieve over 90% trading accuracy - this indicator brings century-old wisdom
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário