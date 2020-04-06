SuperScalp Pro EA

SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD

SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline.

How does the EA work?
 SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when predefined conditions are met, automatically opens Buy/Sell orders, sets dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR, manages trailing stops according to price movement, calculates position size based on a fixed lot size, and monitors global drawdown to protect the trading account.
The EA is optimized for XAUUSD M15 and operates as a trade execution and management tool. It is not a profit-guaranteed system.

Key Features

  • Automated scalping execution for XAUUSD

  • Supertrend (ATR) model for short-term trend detection

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR

  • Automatic Trailing Stop management

  • Flexible risk management (Fixed Lot)

  • Global loss limitation (Max Loss Limit)

  • Trading time filter

How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart on the M15 timeframe

  2. Adjust the main parameters, including ATR period, ATR multiplier,  fixed lot size, maximum loss limit, and trading time.

  3. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester to understand its behavior before live trading

Important Notes

  • SuperScalp Pro EA does not guarantee profits

  • Performance depends on market conditions, broker and spread, and the user’s risk management settings.

    • The EA is specifically designed for XAUUSD M15 and is not recommended for other symbols or timeframes

    • The EA focuses on trade execution and management and does not display full market context on the chart

    For traders who want to better understand the trading logic

    If you have ever seen the EA enter trades without clearly understanding why, or skip setups that looked like good opportunities, the issue is often not the EA itself, but the lack of visibility into market conditions at that moment.

    The SuperScalp Pro Indicator was developed as a visual market filter to clearly display trend, momentum, and overall market context used by the trading system. It helps traders recognize when market conditions are favorable, when the market is noisy, and when it is better to stay out.

    The indicator operates independently and is not required for the EA to function. However, it provides a key advantage: allowing traders to understand the logic behind each trading decision and maintain greater control when trading manually, semi-automated, or while monitoring the EA in changing market conditions.

    View SuperScalp Pro Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149074

    Technical Information

    • Symbol: XAUUSD

    • Timeframe: M15

    • Minimum lot: 0.01

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5

    • Minimum deposit: 200 USD

    Supported account types include Standard, ECN, Raw, Hedge, Zero, Cent, and Micro.

    Support

    Support includes an installation guide, initial setup instructions, parameter explanations, and technical support via the MQL5 messaging system.

