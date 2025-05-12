Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
- Experts
- MQL TOOLS SL
- Versão: 7.0
- Atualizado: 22 setembro 2025
- Ativações: 12
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for traders looking to capitalize on Bitcoin’s volatility while automating their trades without manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is also protected during important news, when high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions before and after 60 minutes after the news. The Bitcoin Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.
The discounted price is $699 valid until 31 December 2025. The price without a discount is $1499.
After purchasing or renting the BRG, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (DS Gold, Gold Indicator, AX Indicator, Multi Indicator)
Features:
- ADX filter
- News filter
- All updates for free
- Popular BTCUSD pair
- A tested product developed by skilled programmers
- Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours
- Quick installation, only 3 parameters needs to be changed
- Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
- All positions are protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, MaxDD%
Parameters:
- Lots - the fixed lots size
- Lots - the percent lots size
- Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
- Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
- The magic number - can be changed to any number
- News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
- MaxDD %, is possible to specify the maximum drawdown in percentage
- Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
- Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
- doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
- Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Sunday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
- Max positions per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA (robot open 1 position in the same time with TP-SL-TS and you can select that open for example max 10 per day and stopped until next day
- Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.
- All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.
How do I start:
- After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
- Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
- The Bitcoin Robot Grid can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.
Information:
- Pair: BTCUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum lots: 0.01
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Minimum deposit: 1000
- Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
Updates:
The current version of this robot is 7.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.
Price:
The robot costs $699, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.
This ea was easy to install with the instructions and the good help from the team. The ea opens/closes trades at the right time. Perfect ea!