SecUnit B22

SecUnit B22 is a professional ATR Trailing Stop strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection.

Strategy Overview

The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while minimizing drawdown.

    Recommended Settings

    • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

    • Timeframe: 4H

    • Account: Starting from $1,000

                public group chat

    Entry Logic:

    • BUY: Price crosses above ATR trailing stop + ADX > 20

    • SELL: Price crosses below ATR trailing stop + -DI > +DI + ADX > 20

    Exit Logic:

    • Dynamic ATR trailing stop follows price movement

    • Automatic position closure on trend reversal


    Drevnyi_2.0
    27
    Drevnyi_2.0 2025.11.12 16:01 
     

    O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

    Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
    1413
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou 2025.11.12 16:28
    Thank you for your feedback and rating! I will be working on improving trailing stops in the next update to make automated trade management more accurate. I'm glad you liked the Expert Advisor's performance in the tests!
    Responder ao comentário