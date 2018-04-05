Smoothed Heiken Ashi EA

Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trend-Following EA: Trade with Clarity

 
warning : if you have any issue when using the EA just contact us to tell you how to fix it 

Tired of noisy charts and false signals clouding your trading decisions? The Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trend-Following EA transforms complex price action into clear, actionable trade signals. This automated Expert Advisor uses a professionally smoothed indicator to filter out market noise, helping you identify and follow trends with greater discipline and precision. It's designed to execute a systematic strategy while managing risk automatically, making it a valuable tool for traders seeking a structured approach.

Why Choose This Expert Advisor?

  • Signal Clarity: Utilizes a smoothed Heiken Ashi indicator to highlight the true trend direction, making reversals easier to spot and act upon.

  • Disciplined Execution: Removes emotion from trading by automatically entering and exiting trades based on strict, predefined rules.

  • Integrated Risk Management: Features built-in checks to help protect your capital, including automatic lot size adjustment and margin verification.

  • Professional & Reliable: Built with robust code for stable performance and includes a clean visual interface for your trading chart.

How It Works

The EA monitors the market for key trend reversal signals from its proprietary smoothed indicator. When a high-probability shift in momentum is confirmed, it executes the trade according to your predefined settings.

A simple, two-step process for you:

  1. Attach & Configure: Load the EA onto your preferred chart and adjust the intuitive settings to match your risk profile.

  2. Let It Run: The EA will continuously analyze the market, manage open positions, and seek new opportunities based on its core trend-following logic.

Key Features at a Glance

Feature Benefit to You
Noise-Filtered Signals Makes trading decisions clearer by reducing market "chop" and false breakouts.
Full Trade Automation Saves you time and enforces discipline by handling all execution and management.
Essential Risk Protections Helps guard against over-leverage and ensures trades comply with your broker's rules.
Clear Chart Integration Provides a professional trading environment with a discreet visual watermark.

Who Is This For?

This product is ideal for:

  • Traders who believe in trend-following strategies but struggle with consistent execution.

  • Those seeking a automated tool to implement a clear, rule-based trading methodology.

  • Investors looking for a "hands-off" component to diversify their trading approach.

Important Risk Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange and contracts for difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This product is provided "as is," and the developer does not guarantee future profitability. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You should carefully consider your investment objectives and experience level before using any Expert Advisor. It is highly recommended to test this EA in a risk-free demo environment and seek independent financial advice if necessary.

Ready to experience a clearer path in the markets? Add the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trend-Following EA to your toolkit today.


