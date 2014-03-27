Guia prático do MQL5: Salvando resultados de otimização de um Expert Advisor baseado em critérios especificados

Introdução

Continuamos as séries de artigos sobre a programação do MQL5. Desta vez, veremos como obter resultados de cada etapa de otimização durante a otimização do parâmetro do Expert Advisor. A implementação será feita de modo a garantir que, se forem atingidas as condições especificadas nos parâmetros externos, os valores das etapas correspondentes serão gravados em um arquivo. Além dos valores de teste, também salvaremos os parâmetros que levaram a tais resultados.

Desenvolvimento

Para implementar a ideia, vamos usar o Expert Advisor já feito, com um algoritmo de negociação simples, descrito no artigo "Guia prático do MQL5: Como evitar erros ao configurar/modificar os níveis de negociação" e somente adicionar todas as funções necessárias. O código-fonte foi preparado usando a abordagem empregada nos artigos mais recentes da série. Assim, todas as funções estão organizadas em diferentes arquivos e incluídas no arquivo do projeto principal. Você pode ver como os arquivos podem ser incluídos no projeto no artigo "Guia prático do MQL5: Usando indicadores para definir condições de negociação em Expert Advisors".

Para ter acesso aos dados do curso de otimização, você pode usar funções especiais do MQL5: OnTesterInit(), OnTester(), OnTesterPass() e OnTesterDeinit(). Vamos dar uma olhada rápida em cada uma delas:

OnTesterInit() - esta função é usada para determinar o início da otimização.

OnTester() - esta função é responsável por adicionar os tão chamados períodos após cada etapa da otimização. A definição de períodos será dada mais adiante.

OnTesterPass() - esta função recebe períodos após cada etapa de otimização.

OnTesterDeinit() - esta função gera o evento do final da otimização do parâmetro do Expert Advisor.

Agora devemos definir um período. O período é uma espécie de estrutura de dados de uma única etapa de otimização. Durante a otimização, os períodos são salvos no arquivo *.mqd criado na pasta MetaTrader 5/MQL5/Files/Tester. Os dados (períodos) deste arquivo podem ser acessados tanto durante a otimização "sem parar" quanto após sua conclusão. Por exemplo, o artigo "Visualize uma estratégia no verificador do MetaTrader 5" ilustra como podemos visualizar o processo de otimização "sem parar" e depois ver os resultados após a otimização.

Neste artigo, utilizaremos as seguintes funções para trabalhar com os períodos:

FrameAdd() - adiciona dados de um arquivo ou matriz.

FrameNext() - uma chamada para obter um único valor numérico ou os dados do período inteiro.

FrameInputs() - obtém os parâmetros de entrada com base no qual um determinado período com o número de etapas especificadas é formado.

Outras informações sobre as funções listadas acima podem ser encontradas na referência do MQL5. Como de costume, comecemos com os parâmetros externos. Abaixo, você pode ver quais parâmetros devem ser adicionados aos já existentes:

input int NumberOfBars = 2 ; sinput double Lot = 0.1 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; sinput string delimeter= "" ; sinput bool LogOptimizationReport = true ; sinput CRITERION_RULE CriterionSelectionRule = RULE_AND; sinput ENUM_STATS Criterion_01 = C_NO_CRITERION; sinput double CriterionValue_01 = 0 ; sinput ENUM_STATS Criterion_02 = C_NO_CRITERION; sinput double CriterionValue_02 = 0 ; sinput ENUM_STATS Criterion_03 = C_NO_CRITERION; sinput double CriterionValue_03 = 0 ;

O parâmetro LogOptimizationReport será usado para indicar se os resultados e parâmetros devem ou não serem gravados em um arquivo durante a otimização.

Neste exemplo, vamos implementar a possibilidade de especificação de até três critérios com base nos quais os resultados serão selecionados para serem gravados em um arquivo. Também adicionaremos uma regra (o parâmetro CriterionSelectionRule), onde você pode especificar se os resultados serão gravados, caso todas as condições dadas sejam atingidas (E) ou, se pelo menos uma delas (OU) for encontrada. Para isso, criamos uma enumeração no arquivo Enums.mqh:

enum CRITERION_RULE { RULE_AND = 0 , RULE_OR = 1 };

Os principais parâmetros de teste serão utilizados como critério. Aqui, precisamos de outra enumeração:

enum ENUM_STATS { C_NO_CRITERION = 0 , C_STAT_PROFIT = 1 , C_STAT_DEALS = 2 , C_STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR = 3 , C_STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF = 4 , C_STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT = 5 , C_STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR = 6 , C_STAT_SHARPE_RATIO = 7 };

Cada parâmetro será verificado por exceder o valor especificado nos parâmetros externos, com a exceção do levantamento máximo patrimonial, já que a seleção deve ser feita com base no abaixamento mínimo.

Nós também precisamos adicionar algumas variáveis​ globais (ver o código abaixo):

int AllowedNumberOfBars= 0 ; string OptimizationResultsPath= "" ; int UsedCriteriaCount= 0 ; int OptimizationFileHandle=- 1 ;

Além disso, são necessárias as seguintes matrizes:

int criteria[ 3 ]; double criteria_values[ 3 ]; double stat_values[STAT_VALUES_COUNT];

O arquivo principal do Expert Advisor deve ser aprimorado com funções para manipulação dos eventos do verificador de estratégia descritos no início do artigo:

void OnTesterInit () { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , "(): Start Optimization

-----------" ); } double OnTester () { if (LogOptimizationReport) return ( 0.0 ); } void OnTesterPass () { if (LogOptimizationReport) } void OnTesterDeinit () { Print ( "-----------

" , __FUNCTION__ , "(): End Optimization" ); if (LogOptimizationReport) }

Se começarmos a otimização agora, o gráfico com o símbolo e o período de tempo em que o Expert Advisor está em execução aparecerá no terminal. As mensagens das funções usadas no código acima serão impressas ao diário do terminal em vez do diário do verificador de estratégia. Uma mensagem da função OnTesterInit() será impressa no início da otimização. Mas, durante a otimização e após sua conclusão, você não será capaz de ver quaisquer mensagens no diário. Se após a otimização você excluir o gráfico aberto pelo verificador de estratégia, uma mensagem da função OnTesterDeinit() será impressa ao diário. Por que isso?

O problema é que, a fim de assegurar o funcionamento correto, a função OnTester() necessita utilizar a função FrameAdd() para adicionar um período, como mostrado abaixo.

double OnTester () { if (LogOptimizationReport) { FrameAdd ( "Statistics" , 1 , 0 ,stat_values); } return ( 0.0 ); }

Agora, durante a otimização, uma mensagem da função OnTesterPass() será impressa ao diário depois de cada etapa de otimização, e a mensagem sobre a conclusão da otimização será adicionada após o final da otimização pela função OnTesterDeinit(). A mensagem de conclusão da otimização também será gerada se a otimização for parada manualmente.





Fig.1 - Mensagens das funções de teste e otimização impressas ao diário

Agora tudo está pronto para avançar às funções responsáveis ​pela criação de pastas e arquivos, determinação de parâmetros de otimização específicos e gravação dos resultados que satisfaçam as condições.

Vamos criar um arquivo, FileFunctions.mqh, e incluí-lo no projeto. No início deste arquivo, escrevemos a função GetTestStatistics(), que por referência obterá uma matriz para o preenchimento de valores de cada etapa de otimização.

void GetTestStatistics( double &stat_array[]) { double profit_factor= 0 ,sharpe_ratio= 0 ; stat_array[ 0 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT ); stat_array[ 1 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_DEALS ); profit_factor= TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR ); stat_array[ 2 ]=(profit_factor== DBL_MAX ) ? 0 : profit_factor; stat_array[ 3 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF ); stat_array[ 4 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT ); stat_array[ 5 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR ); sharpe_ratio= TesterStatistics ( STAT_SHARPE_RATIO ); stat_array[ 6 ]=(sharpe_ratio== DBL_MAX ) ? 0 : sharpe_ratio; }

A função GetTestStatistics() deve ser inserida antes da adição do período:

double OnTester () { if (LogOptimizationReport) { GetTestStatistics(stat_values); FrameAdd ( "Statistics" , 1 , 0 ,stat_values); } return ( 0.0 ); }

A matriz preenchida é passada à função FrameAdd() como o último argumento. Você pode até mesmo passar um arquivo de dados, se necessário.

Podemos agora verificar os dados obtidos através da função OnTesterPass(). Para ver como isso funciona, vamos, por agora, simplesmente exibir o lucro para cada resultado no diário do terminal. Use FrameNext() para obter os valores do período atual. Por favor, veja o exemplo abaixo:

void OnTesterPass () { if (LogOptimizationReport) { string name = "" ; ulong pass = 0 ; long id = 0 ; double val = 0.0 ; FrameNext (pass,name,id,val,stat_values); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , "(): pass: " + IntegerToString (pass)+ "; STAT_PROFIT: " , DoubleToString (stat_values[ 0 ], 2 )); } }

Se você não usa a função FrameNext(), os valores na matriz stat_values serão zero. Se, no entanto, tudo é feito corretamente, obteremos o resultado como mostrado na imagem abaixo:





Fig. 2 - Mensagens da função OnTesterPass() impressas ao diário

A propósito, se a otimização for executada sem modificar os parâmetros externos, os resultados serão carregados ao verificador de estratégia do cache, contornando as funções OnTesterPass() e OnTesterDeinit(). Você deve ter isso em mente para não pensar que há um erro.

Além disso, em FileFunctions.mqh criamos uma função CreateOptimizationReport(). A principal atividade será realizada nesta função. O código da função é fornecido abaixo:

void CreateOptimizationReport() { static int passes_count= 0 ; int parameters_count= 0 ; int optimized_parameters_count= 0 ; string string_to_write= "" ; bool include_criteria_list= false ; int equality_sign_index= 0 ; string name = "" ; ulong pass = 0 ; long id = 0 ; double value = 0.0 ; string parameters_list[]; string parameter_names[]; string parameter_values[]; passes_count++; FrameNext (pass,name,id,value,stat_values); FrameInputs (pass,parameters_list,parameters_count); for ( int i= 0 ; i<parameters_count; i++) { if (passes_count== 1 ) { string current_value= "" ; static int c= 0 ,v= 0 ,trigger= 0 ; if ( StringFind (parameters_list[i], "CriterionSelectionRule" , 0 )>= 0 ) { include_criteria_list= true ; continue ; } if (CriterionSelectionRule==RULE_AND && i==parameters_count- 1 ) CalculateUsedCriteria(); if (include_criteria_list) { if (trigger== 0 ) { equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 )+ 1 ; current_value = StringSubstr (parameters_list[i],equality_sign_index); criteria[c]=( int ) StringToInteger (current_value); trigger= 1 ; c++; continue ; } if (trigger== 1 ) { equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 )+ 1 ; current_value= StringSubstr (parameters_list[i],equality_sign_index); criteria_values[v]= StringToDouble (current_value); trigger= 0 ; v++; continue ; } } } if (ParameterEnabledForOptimization(parameters_list[i])) { optimized_parameters_count++; if (passes_count== 1 ) { ArrayResize (parameter_names,optimized_parameters_count); equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 ) ; parameter_names[i]= StringSubstr (parameters_list[i], 0 ,equality_sign_index); } ArrayResize (parameter_values,optimized_parameters_count); equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 )+ 1 ; parameter_values[i]= StringSubstr (parameters_list[i],equality_sign_index); } } for ( int i= 0 ; i<STAT_VALUES_COUNT; i++) StringAdd (string_to_write, DoubleToString (stat_values[i], 2 )+ "," ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<optimized_parameters_count; i++) { if (i==optimized_parameters_count- 1 ) { StringAdd (string_to_write,parameter_values[i]); break ; } else StringAdd (string_to_write,parameter_values[i]+ "," ); } if (passes_count== 1 ) WriteOptimizationReport(parameter_names); WriteOptimizationResults(string_to_write); }

Obtivemos uma função bastante ampla. Vamos olhá-la mais de perto. No início, logo depois de declarar as variáveis​e matrizes, obtivemos os dados do período usando a função FrameNext(), como demonstrado nos exemplos dados acima. Em seguida, usando a função FrameInputs(), obtivemos a lista de parâmetros para a matriz de sequência parameters_list[], juntamente com o número total de parâmetros que são passados à variável parameters_count.

Os parâmetros otimizados (sinalizados no verificador de estratégia), na lista de parâmetros recebidos da função FrameInputs(), independentemente de sua ordem na lista dos parâmetros externos do Expert Advisor, estão localizados no início.

Isto é seguido pelo ciclo que itera sobre a lista de parâmetros. A matriz dos critérios criteria[] e dos valores de critérios criteria_values[] são preenchidas na primeira etapa. Os critérios utilizados são contados na função CalculateUsedCriteria(), desde que o modo AND esteja habilitado e o parâmetro atual seja o último:

void CalculateUsedCriteria() { UsedCriteriaCount= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (criteria); i++) { if (criteria[i]!=C_NO_CRITERION) UsedCriteriaCount++; } }

No mesmo ciclo ainda verificaremos se um determinado parâmetro está selecionado para otimização. A verificação é realizada a cada etapa e é feita usando a função ParameterEnabledForOptimization(), pela qual o parâmetro externo atual passa por verificação. Se a função retornar como verdadeira, o parâmetro será otimizado.

bool ParameterEnabledForOptimization( string parameter_string) { bool enable; long value,start,step,stop; int equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameter_string, "=" , 0 ); ParameterGetRange ( StringSubstr (parameter_string, 0 ,equality_sign_index), enable,value,start,step,stop); return (enable); }

Neste caso, as matrizes para os nomes parameter_names e os valores de parâmetros parameter_values são preenchidos. A matriz para os nomes dos parâmetros otimizados só é preenchida na primeira etapa.

Em seguida, usando dois ciclos, geramos a sequência dos valores de teste e parâmetros para a gravação em um arquivo. Depois disso, o arquivo para gravação é gerado utilizando a função WriteOptimizationReport() na primeira etapa.

void WriteOptimizationReport( string ¶meter_names[]) { int files_count = 1 ; string headers= "#,PROFIT,TOTAL DEALS,PROFIT FACTOR,EXPECTED PAYOFF,EQUITY DD MAX REL%,RECOVERY FACTOR,SHARPE RATIO," ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (parameter_names); i++) { if (i== ArraySize (parameter_names)- 1 ) StringAdd (headers,parameter_names[i]); else StringAdd (headers,parameter_names[i]+ "," ); } OptimizationResultsPath=CreateOptimizationResultsFolder(files_count); if (OptimizationResultsPath== "" ) { Print ( "Empty path: " ,OptimizationResultsPath); return ; } else { OptimizationFileHandle= FileOpen (OptimizationResultsPath+ "\optimization_results" + IntegerToString (files_count)+ ".csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON , "," ); if (OptimizationFileHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) FileWrite (OptimizationFileHandle,headers); } }

A finalidade da função WriteOptimizationReport() é gerar cabeçalhos, criar pastas, se necessário, na pasta comum do terminal, bem como a de criar um arquivo para gravação. Ou seja, os arquivos associados com otimizações anteriores não são removidos e a função cada vez cria um novo arquivo com o número do índice. Os cabeçalhos são salvos em um arquivo recém criado. O arquivo em si permanece aberto até o final da otimização.

O código acima contém a sequência com a função CreateOptimizationResultsFolder(), onde são criadas as pastas para salvar os arquivos com os resultados de otimização:

string CreateOptimizationResultsFolder( int &files_count) { long search_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string returned_filename = "" ; string path = "" ; string search_filter = "*" ; string root_folder = "OPTIMIZATION_DATA\\" ; string expert_folder =EXPERT_NAME+ "\\" ; bool root_folder_exists = false ; bool expert_folder_exists= false ; path=search_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); Print ( "TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH: " ,COMMONDATA_PATH); if (returned_filename==root_folder) { root_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +root_folder+ " root folder exists." ); } if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!root_folder_exists) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) { if (returned_filename==root_folder) { root_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +root_folder+ " root folder exists." ); break ; } } } FileFindClose (search_handle); } else { Print ( "Error when getting the search handle " "or the " +COMMONDATA_PATH+ " folder is empty: " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } path=root_folder+search_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); if (returned_filename==expert_folder) { expert_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +expert_folder+ " Expert Advisor folder exists." ); } if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!expert_folder_exists) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) { if (returned_filename==expert_folder) { expert_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +expert_folder+ " Expert Advisor folder exists." ); break ; } } } FileFindClose (search_handle); } else Print ( "Error when getting the search handle or the " +path+ " folder is empty." ); path=root_folder+expert_folder+search_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); if ( StringFind (returned_filename, "optimization_results" , 0 )>= 0 ) files_count++; if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) files_count++; Print ( "Total files: " ,files_count); FileFindClose (search_handle); } else Print ( "Error when getting the search handle or the " +path+ " folder is empty" ); if (!root_folder_exists) { if ( FolderCreate ( "OPTIMIZATION_DATA" , FILE_COMMON )) { root_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The root folder ..\Files\OPTIMIZATION_DATA\\ has been created" ); } else { Print ( "Error when creating the OPTIMIZATION_DATA root folder: " , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( "" ); } } if (!expert_folder_exists) { if ( FolderCreate (root_folder+EXPERT_NAME, FILE_COMMON )) { expert_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The Expert Advisor folder ..\Files\OPTIMIZATION_DATA\\ has been created" +expert_folder); } else { Print ( "Error when creating the Expert Advisor folder ..\Files\\" +expert_folder+ "\: " , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( "" ); } } if (root_folder_exists && expert_folder_exists) { return (root_folder+EXPERT_NAME); } return ( "" ); }

O código acima é fornecido com os comentários detalhados, logo, você não deve enfrentar qualquer dificuldade em entendê-lo. Vamos delinear os pontos-chave.

Primeiro, verifiquemos a pasta raiz OPTIMIZATION_DATA contendo os resultados da otimização. Se a pasta existir, isto é assinalado na variável root_folder_exists. O identificador de pesquisa é então definido na pasta OPTIMIZATION_DATA onde verificamos a pasta do Expert Advisor.

Contamos ainda os arquivos que a pasta Expert Advisor contém. Finalmente, com base nos resultados da verificação, quando necessário (se as pastas não puderam ser encontradas), as pastas necessárias são criadas e o local para o novo arquivo com o número de índice é retornado. Se ocorreu um erro, uma sequência vazia será retornada.

Agora, só precisamos considerar a função WriteOptimizationResults(), onde verificamos as condições para a gravação de dados ao arquivo e gravamos os mesmos se a condição for encontrada. O código desta função é fornecido abaixo:

void WriteOptimizationResults( string string_to_write) { bool condition= false ; if (CriterionSelectionRule==RULE_OR) condition=AccessCriterionOR(); if (CriterionSelectionRule==RULE_AND) condition=AccessCriterionAND(); if (condition) { if (OptimizationFileHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { int strings_count= 0 ; strings_count=GetStringsCount(); FileWrite (OptimizationFileHandle, IntegerToString (strings_count),string_to_write); } else Print ( "Invalid optimization file handle!" ); } }

Vamos dar uma olhada nas sequências que contêm as funções destacadas no código. A escolha da função utilizada depende da regra selecionada para a verificação dos critérios. Se todos os critérios especificados precisam ser atingidos, nós usamos a função AccessCriterionAND():

bool AccessCriterionAND() { int count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (criteria); i++) { if (criteria[i]==C_NO_CRITERION) continue ; if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT) { if (stat_values[ 0 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_DEALS) { if (stat_values[ 1 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 2 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF) { if (stat_values[ 3 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT) { if (stat_values[ 4 ]<criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 5 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_SHARPE_RATIO) { if (stat_values[ 6 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } } return ( false ); }

Se você precisa de pelo menos um dos critérios atingidos para estar satisfeito, use a função AccessCriterionOR():

bool AccessCriterionOR() { for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (criteria); i++) { if (criteria[i]==C_NO_CRITERION) continue ; if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT) { if (stat_values[ 0 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_DEALS) { if (stat_values[ 1 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 2 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF) { if (stat_values[ 3 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT) { if (stat_values[ 4 ]<criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 5 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_SHARPE_RATIO) { if (stat_values[ 6 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

A função GetStringsCount() move o indicador para o final do arquivo e retorna o número de sequências no arquivo:

int GetStringsCount() { int strings_count = 0 ; ulong offset = 0 ; FileSeek (OptimizationFileHandle, 0 , SEEK_SET ); while (! FileIsEnding (OptimizationFileHandle) || ! IsStopped ()) { while (! FileIsLineEnding (OptimizationFileHandle) || ! IsStopped ()) { FileReadString (OptimizationFileHandle); offset= FileTell (OptimizationFileHandle); if ( FileIsLineEnding (OptimizationFileHandle)) { if (! FileIsEnding (OptimizationFileHandle)) offset++; FileSeek (OptimizationFileHandle,offset, SEEK_SET ); strings_count++; break ; } } if ( FileIsEnding (OptimizationFileHandle)) break ; } FileSeek (OptimizationFileHandle, 0 , SEEK_END ); return (strings_count); }

Está tudo pronto agora. Agora precisamos inserir a função CreateOptimizationReport() ao corpo da função OnTesterPass() e fechar o identificador do arquivo de otimização na função OnTesterDeinit().

Agora vamos testar o Expert Advisor. Seus parâmetros serão otimizados usando a rede em nuvem do MQL5 de computação distribuída. O verificador de estratégia precisa ser definido como mostrado na captura de tela abaixo:





Fig. 3 - Definições do verificador de estratégia

Vamos otimizar todos os parâmetros do Expert Advisor e definir os parâmetros dos critérios, de modo que só os resultados onde o fator de lucro for maior do que 1 e o fator de recuperação for maior do que 2 sejam gravados no arquivo (ver a captura de tela abaixo):





Fig. 4 - As configurações do Expert Advisor para a otimização de parâmetros

A rede em nuvem do MQL5 de computação distribuída processou 101 mil etapas em apenas 5 minutos! Se eu não tivesse usado os recursos de rede, a otimização teria levado vários dias para ser concluída. Essa é uma grande oportunidade para todos que conhecem o valor do tempo.

O arquivo resultante agora pode ser aberto no Excel. 719 resultados foram selecionados entre 101 mil etapas a serem gravadas no arquivo. Na captura de tela abaixo destaquei as colunas com os parâmetros, com base nos quais foram selecionados os resultados:





Fig. 5 - Resultados da otimização no Excel

Conclusão

É hora de desenhar uma linha sobre este artigo. O tema da análise dos resultados de otimização está na verdade longe de ser totalmente terminado e certamente voltaremos a ele em artigos futuros. Em sua consideração, anexo ao artigo está o arquivo de download dos arquivos do Expert Advisor.