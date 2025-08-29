Squeeze Momentum Force MT5

Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 - Momentum and Volatility Squeeze Indicator

OVERVIEW

Squeeze Momentum Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis. Based on concepts from John Carter's TTM Squeeze indicator, this tool identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that often precede significant price movements.

CORE CONCEPTS

Volatility Squeeze Detection
The indicator detects squeeze conditions by comparing Bollinger Bands with Keltner Channels. When Bollinger Bands contract inside Keltner Channels, the market is in a squeeze state, indicating potential for an upcoming volatility expansion.

Momentum Analysis
Uses a momentum oscillator derived from linear regression to determine directional bias during and after squeeze periods. The oscillator helps identify the likely direction of the breakout.

INDICATOR COMPONENTS

Squeeze Dots
- Red dots: Squeeze is ON (Bollinger Bands inside Keltner Channels)
- Green dots: Squeeze is OFF (normal volatility)
- Positioned on the zero line for easy visualization

Momentum Histogram
- Gradient color histogram showing momentum strength
- 8 color levels from dark red (strong bearish) to dark green (strong bullish)
- Height indicates momentum intensity
- Direction indicates trend bias

Multi-Timeframe Display
- Current timeframe analysis
- Optional multi-timeframe squeeze detection (M15, H1, H4)
- Squeeze intensity classification (WEAK, MEDIUM, STRONG, EXTREME)

ANALYSIS FEATURES

Volume Integration
- Volume-weighted momentum calculation
- Volume spike detection
- Average volume comparison
- Volume trend analysis

Divergence Detection
- Bullish divergences: Price lower low, momentum higher low
- Bearish divergences: Price higher high, momentum lower high
- Visual markers on histogram
- Multi-timeframe divergence confirmation

Market Regime Detection
- Trending market identification
- Ranging market identification
- Volatility classification
- Regime-based signal filtering

PANEL SYSTEM

Interactive Information Panel
Tabbed interface with three sections:

1. Current Analysis Tab
   - Squeeze status
   - Momentum direction and strength
   - Volume analysis
   - Current market regime
   - Squeeze intensity level

2. Statistics Tab
   - Performance tracking
   - Signal count
   - Win rate statistics
   - Average holding time
   - Profit factor

3. Multi-Timeframe Tab
   - M15 squeeze status
   - H1 squeeze status
   - H4 squeeze status
   - Intensity levels for each timeframe

Panel Features
- Draggable title bar
- Resizable interface
- Professional appearance
- Z-order management for proper layering

CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Bollinger Bands Settings
- Period (default 20)
- Standard deviation multiplier (default 2.0)
- Applied price

Keltner Channel Settings
- Period (default 20)
- ATR multiplier (default 1.5)
- Applied price

Momentum Settings
- Calculation period (default 20)
- Smoothing method
- Lookback for divergences

Multi-Timeframe Settings
- Enable/disable MTF analysis
- Select timeframes to monitor
- Intensity calculation method

Visual Settings
- Histogram color scheme
- Squeeze dot colors and size
- Panel colors and position
- Font size and style

ALERT SYSTEM

Alert Conditions
- Squeeze start detection
- Squeeze release detection
- Momentum direction change
- Divergence formation
- Volume spike detection

Notification Methods
- Visual alerts on chart
- Sound notifications
- Email alerts
- Push notifications
- Alert frequency control

TRADING APPLICATIONS

Squeeze Trading Strategy
- Wait for squeeze condition (red dots)
- Monitor momentum direction
- Enter trade on squeeze release (green dots appear)
- Follow momentum histogram direction
- Use volume confirmation

Divergence Trading
- Identify divergence during squeeze
- Anticipate direction of breakout
- Enter on squeeze release
- Target previous swing high/low

Multi-Timeframe Confluence
- Align multiple timeframe squeezes
- Higher timeframe squeeze = stronger move expected
- Enter on lower timeframe confirmation

RECOMMENDED USAGE

Timeframes: All timeframes (M5 and higher recommended)
Instruments: Forex pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies
Trading Styles: Breakout trading, swing trading, volatility trading

Best Performance
- Medium to high volatility instruments
- Liquid markets with good volume data
- Timeframes H1 and higher for swing trading
- M15 to H1 for day trading

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Build Compatibility: MT5 build 2600 or higher
Indicator Buffers: 16 buffers, 8 visual plots
Resource Usage: Low to moderate
Calculation: Real-time with historical analysis

SUPPORT

For technical assistance or questions about the indicator, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system. Updates and improvements are released regularly.

-------------------

추천 제품
Rejection Block
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
지표
The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
FREE
ToolBox 360 MT5
Timo Kosiol
지표
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
지표
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
Trend Speaker
Shelly
지표
Trend Speaker 지표 는 실시간으로 시장 동향을 쉽게 추적하고 분석하려는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 차트에서 명확하고 신뢰할 수 있는 매수 및 매도 신호를 제공하여 시장의 현재 추세를 매우 편리하게 평가할 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스를 갖춘 Trend Speaker는 잠재적인 거래 기회를 놓치지 않도록 도와주며, 정보에 기반한 결정을 내리고 거래 전략을 향상시키는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 지표는 모든 매수 및 매도 신호에 대해 Stop Loss와 Take Profit을 표시합니다. 스크린샷에서: 초록색 점은 TP1에서 TP7까지의 Take Profit을 나타냅니다 빨간색 점은 Stop Loss를 나타냅니다. 사용법: 모든 시간대에서 실행할 수 있습니다. 매수 및 매도 화살표의 색상과 두께를 쉽게 변경할 수 있습니다. 이 지표를 사용하는 것은 매우 간단하고 쉽습니다. 편안하게 앉아 있고 모든 것이 잘 될 것입니다. 속성을 변경하여 TP와 SL을 쉽게
Start Vwap Custom Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (3)
지표
Attention: New update - 4 major practicality improvements! 1) Alarm 2) Midas text value 3) Click panel 4) Can be connected to an EA to operate in semi-automatic mode Attention - This indicator does not work perfectly in backtest due to MT5 peculiarities (Reading hotkeys or panel clicks) . My suggestion is that you test Automatic Vwap Midas which has automatic operation to analyze the calculation and then buy Start if you think the indicator will match your operating.     This indicator is use
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
지표
RSIScalperPro를 소개합니다 - 메타트레이더 5용 RSI 기반의 혁신적인 인디케이터로, 1분 차트에서의 스캘핑에 최적화되어 있습니다! RSIScalperPro를 사용하면 정확한 진입 및 청산 신호를 제공하는 강력한 도구를 손에 넣을 수 있습니다. RSIScalperPro는 서로 다른 두 가지 RSI 지표를 사용하여 과매수 및 과매도 레벨에 대한 명확한 신호를 제공합니다. 2개의 RSI의 시간 프레임 및 제한 값을 원하는 대로 조정하여 트레이딩 전략에 최적화된 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다. 차트 상의 개별 화살표는 거래 진입 및 청산 타이밍을 쉽게 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 또한 RSIScalperPro의 특징 중 하나는 사용자 정의 가능한 3개의 이동 평균선입니다. 이를 통해 트렌드의 방향을 판단하고 강력한 거래 신호를 확인하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 이를 통해 조기에 트렌드를 감지하고 수익성 높은 거래에 참여할 수 있습니다. 뿐만 아니라 RSIScalperPro는 새로운 거래
Onion
Nadiya Mirosh
지표
The Onion Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and market data filtering solution that combines all the important features of a trend tool in one tool! It is great for any trader, be it Forex or binary options. No settings are required, everything is optimized by time and experience, it works effectively both in flat conditions and in trend conditions. The Onion Trend Indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects current deviations in the price of stock
Momentum Explosion Pro
Jeffrey Quiatchon
지표
Momentum Explosion Pro is an advanced trading indicator designed to help traders identify and capitalize on powerful market movements. By analyzing momentum and volatility dynamics, this tool provides clear buy and sell signals, empowering traders to make precise and timely decisions. Key Features: Momentum and Explosion Signals:   Accurately detects shifts in market momentum and explosive price movements to highlight profitable opportunities. Customizable Alerts:   Stay informed with notificati
Trend Entry Histogram MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT5용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "추세 진입 히스토그램", 리페인트 없음. - 추세 진입 히스토그램 지표는 Entry_bar가 나타나면 추세 방향 진입 신호를 찾는 데 사용할 수 있습니다. - 이 지표는 가격과 거래량을 모두 고려하여 계산하는 고유한 특징을 가지고 있습니다. - 추세 진입 히스토그램은 두 가지 색상으로 제공됩니다. 빨간색은 약세 추세, 파란색은 강세 추세입니다. - 안정적인 추세(동일한 색상의 히스토그램 막대가 최소 10개 연속 표시)가 나타나면 Entry_bar가 표시될 때까지 기다리세요. - 진입 신호는 히스토그램에서 반대 색상의 열 하나와 초기 추세 색상의 다음 열입니다(그림 참조). - 숏 목표가를 사용하세요. 현재 추세에 따라 차트에서 가장 가까운 고가/저가를 사용하세요. - 지표에는 모바일 및 PC 알림 기능이 내장되어 있습니다. 사용 방법: - 매수 신호: 안정적인 강세 추세(파란색 히스토그램 막대) + 히스토그램의 빨간색 막대 1개 + 파란색
Visual Dragon Cloud Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
The Visual Dragon Cloud Indicator is a powerful and unique tool designed to provide traders with deep insights into market behavior. Priced at $65, it offers a robust framework for understanding price dynamics through its sophisticated strategy, while allowing users to optimize and customize it to fit their unique trading styles. Please note: this indicator is not optimized and is intentionally crafted for you to fine-tune it for your personal trading approach. Strategy and Logic Behind the Ind
Bate Hedging Indicator MT5
Zhao Yang Li
지표
The Beta index, also known as the Beta indicator, is one of the key reference indicators for hedging institutions. It allows you to measure the relative risk of individual assets, such as currencies and commodities, in comparison to market portfolios, cross-currency pairs, the U.S. dollar index, and stock indices. By understanding how your assets perform in relation to market benchmarks, you will have a clearer understanding of your investment risk. Key Features: Accurate Risk Assessment: The Be
GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
지표
The GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5 Indicator is a volatility-based indicator that identifies stop loss exit points for long and short trading positions. Chandelier Exit is based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It is designed to keep traders in the trend until a defined trend reversal happens. Traders use CE to maximize their returns in a trade and make stop loss exit decisions. It is based on the principle that a trend reversal is highly probable when the price of an asset moves agains
Volume FVG
Arinze Michael Ejike
지표
페어 밸류 갭 지표 이 지표는 중간 캔들의 범위가 인접한 캔들에 의해 완전히 겹치지 않는 3개 캔들의 가격 불균형을 식별합니다. 이러한 갭은 변동성이 높은 기간 동안 갑작스러운 매수 또는 매도 압력으로 인해 발생하는 일시적인 주문 흐름 중단을 드러냅니다. 거래량 필터 거래량 필터는 의미 있는 거래 활동으로 뒷받침될 때만 갭이 나타나도록 보장합니다. 강세 갭은 양의 캔들 방향(종가가 시가보다 높음)이 필요하고, 약세 갭은 음의 방향(종가가 시가보다 낮음)이 필요합니다. 이는 확신이 부족한 약한 불균형을 걸러냅니다. UseVolume을 true로 설정하고 VolumeThreshold를 조정하여 필터링을 활성화하십시오. 입력 매개변수 InpColorUp - 강세 갭 색상(기본값 라임). InpColorDown - 약세 갭 색상(기본값 진핑크). Lookback - 스캔할 바 수(기본값 21). UseVolume - 거래량 기반 필터링 활성화(기본값 false). VolumeThreshol
Dominant Candle Finder MT5
Suvashish Halder
지표
Dominant Candle Finder is a significant candlestick on a price chart that stands out due to its size, volume, or price movement compared to surrounding candles. It often indicates strong buying or selling pressure and can be used to identify potential reversal points, breakouts, or continuations in the market. Dominant candles can serve as key indicators for traders to make informed decisions, providing insights into market sentiment and potential future price movements. MT4 Version -  https://w
ZigZagStrength
Yow Siew Wai
지표
This Indicator adding power to traditional zigzag indicator. With High-Low numbers in vision it will be easier to estimate change of trend by knowing the depth of each wave. Information including points, pips, percentage%, and #bars can be displayed based on configuration. All information is real-time update. This indicator is especially useful in sideway market to buy low sell high.
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
지표
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Scalper Xau Eur Jpy
Tahir Mehmood
지표
Scalper Pro – XAUUSD, EURUSD 및 JPY 스캘핑 고급 지표 (M1/M5/M15) | 거래량 스파이크 + 시장 구조 돌파 더 똑똑하게, 더 빠르게, Scalper Pro와 함께 거래하세요. Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 고성능 스캘핑 지표 로, XAUUSD 골드 스캘핑, EURUSD 데이 트레이딩, JPY 돌파 전략 에 특화된 전문 트레이더 를 위해 설계되었습니다. M1 차트 정밀도 를 기반으로 M5 및 M15 다중 타임프레임 확인 을 지원하며, 정확하고 실시간인 매수·매도 신호 를 제공합니다. Scalper Pro 주요 장점: XAUUSD 스캘핑 최적화: 골드 스캘핑에 적합한 정밀한 진입 타이밍. EURUSD & JPY 대응: USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY 등 주요 통화쌍의 변화를 신속 탐지. 시장 구조 돌파 감지: 주요 지지/저항 돌파 자동 인식. 거래량 스파이크 확인: 주문 흐름 급증 탐지를 통한 신호 필터링. 다중 타임프레임 대
Trend And Corrections MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
지표
The indicator helps to enter a trade following the trend, at the same time, after some correction. It finds strong trending movements of a currency pair on a given number of bars, and also finds correction levels to this trend. If the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the one specified in the parameters, then the indicator signals this. You can set different correction values, 38, 50 and 62 (Fibonacci levels) are better. In addition, you can set the minimum trend lengt
Reactivity
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
반응성 지표 – MT5용 경제 이벤트 시장 반응 측정 반응성 지표 는 경제 캘린더 이벤트에 대한 시장 반응을 실시간으로 분석하고 정량화합니다. 주요 경제 발표 후 10초, 30초, 60초 시점의 가격 변동(핍 단위)을 자동으로 측정합니다. 주요 기능  이벤트 자동 수집 MT5 기본 캘린더 API와 통합되어 외부 설정이 필요 없음.  뉴스 후 변동성 정밀 측정 뉴스 발표 후 가격 움직임 속도(핍/분)를 계산.  비교 분석 국가 및 이벤트 유형별로 유사 이벤트의 과거 시장 반응과 비교.  사전 시장 평가 이벤트 15분 전 시장 상태(스프레드, 변동성, 예상 영향)를 분석.  사용자 정의 알림 시스템 사운드, 팝업, 이메일, 푸시 알림 지원.  데이터 저장 모든 측정값을 CSV 형식으로 자동 저장하여 후속 분석 가능.  지능형 필터링 중요도(1~3성) 및 관련 통화별 이벤트 필터링 가능. 실용성 이 지표는 트레이더가 경제 뉴스에 대한 시장 반응을 객관적으로 정량화 하고, 역사
Symbol Changer Indicator
Oladimeji Ogunseye
지표
Symbol Changer Indicator This is a simple yet intuitive indicator.  The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart. The buttons are displayed on the main chart. It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed. FEATURES         Use Custom Pairs : If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected below.     Pairs (Separated by Comma) : This enables selected pairs
Zonar Smart Analysis
Elvin Entero Tomolin
지표
**Zonar Smart Analysis** is a complete "Smart Money" trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the classic **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy while filtering false signals using advanced Price Action algorithms (Wick Rejection & Swing Analysis). Stop guessing where the session is going. Let Zonar draw the zones, identify the breakout, and highlight institutional Order Blocks for maximum confluence. ### Key Features * **Automated ORB Box:** Automatically detects the Market
MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator
Muhammad Shamsuddeen Muhammad
지표
MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator is a simple and easy tool that automatically extends any box/rectangle drawn on the chart to the right edge of the screen.  This tool can be used for easy drawing of zones and can help with determining future areas of interest on the chart once price trades back to those levels. Very suitable for supply and demand, order blocks, POI's (Points of Interest) mapping on charts. Sometimes its better to have a zone than a single price level as price can shoot above or
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
지표
이 지표는 우리가 매일 사용하는 가장 일반적인 지표로, 가장 많이 사용하는 전략인 ICT와 SMC, 거래소 개장 및 폐장 시간에 발생하는 손절매 한도와 유동성 한도, 피보나치와 확대 및 축소를 통한 거래소 거래량, 보고 싶은 거래소 움직임을 선택하고 피보나치를 당기는 등 가장 일반적으로 보고 싶은 행동을 완전 자동으로 보여주는 지표입니다. 이 지표를 사용하여 모든 유형의 거래를 분석하는 법을 배우면 다시는 이 지표 없이 일할 수 없을 거라고 100% 확신합니다. 이 지표는 우리가 매일 사용하는 가장 일반적인 지표로, 가장 많이 사용하는 전략인 ICT와 SMC, 거래소 개장 및 폐장 시간에 발생하는 손절매 한도와 유동성 한도, 피보나치와 확대 및 축소를 통한 거래소 거래량, 보고 싶은 거래소 움직임을 선택하고 피보나치를 당기는 등 가장 일반적으로 보고 싶은 행동을 완전 자동으로 보여주는 지표입니다. 이 지표를 사용하여 모든 유형의 거래를 분석하는 법을 배우면 다시는 이 지표 없이 일할
ATlogic
Zaha Feiz
5 (3)
지표
ATLogic ATLogic 지표: 모든 거래 도구에 적합한 다재다능한 도구 ATLogic은 모든 통화 쌍, 지수 및 암호화폐를 포함한 다양한 금융 상품을 위해 설계된 포괄적이고 사용자 친화적인 기술 분석 도구입니다. 이 다재다능한 지표는 다양한 시장에서 거래자에게 강력한 통찰력을 제공합니다: 구매 후 메시지를 남기면 특별한 보너스 선물을 받으세요 "AI 튜터와 연결하여 이 지표를 더  3 효과적으로 사용하는 방법을 배우려면 메시지를 보내세요!" 주요 특징 - 범용 호환성: ATLogic은 외환 쌍, 주식 지수 및 암호화폐를 포함한 모든 거래 도구에서 원활하게 작동합니다. - 다중 시간대 분석: 이 지표는 단기 스캘핑부터 장기 투자까지 다양한 시간대에서의 분석을 지원합니다. - 직관적인 인터페이스: 사용자 친화적인 디자인으로 초보자와 경험 많은 거래자 모두가 다양한 시장에서 접근할 수 있습니다. - 고급 경고 시스템: 사용자 정의 알림을 데스크톱 시스템과 모바일 기기로 보내
Eight Sessions Worldwide
Syamsurizal Dimjati
지표
RITZ – 8 Main Market Zones & Smart Candle Timer is an advanced market-timing and session-analysis indicator designed to enhance intraday trading precision. The indicator features an adaptive candle countdown timer with dynamic time format, color warnings, blinking effects, size scaling, and multi-level sound alerts to help traders anticipate candle close and critical market moments accurately. It includes a global market session panel covering 8 major trading zones worldwide , displaying real-t
FREE
Your Pointer
Nadiya Mirosh
지표
Your Pointer is no ordinary Forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Your Pointer indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the bo
Infinite Currency Strength Meter All Pairs MT5
Emir Revolledo
5 (1)
지표
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it is strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is a major pair, metal, CFD, commodity, cryptocurrency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter cannot solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter on a real-time basis. S
John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD Multitimeframe
Danil Poletavkin
지표
The same indicator as here  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/105089?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page  but with timeframe change possibility. It is convinient to see picture from different timeframes in the single chart. When using multiple timeframes, it is recommended (A.Elder "The new trading for a living") to adhere to a coefficient of 5 or 6. That is, the two older timeframes for a 5-minute chart will be 30 minutes and 3 hours.
Hrum
Yvan Musatov
지표
The Hrum indicator was created to neutralize temporary pauses and rollbacks. It analyzes price behavior and, if there is a temporary weakness in the trend, you can notice this from the indicator readings, as in the case of a pronounced change in trend direction. Entering the market is not difficult, but staying in it is much more difficult. With the Giordano Bruno indicator and its unique trend line, staying on trend will become much easier! Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emoti
The Cube Regressions
Alexandro Matos
지표
Product Name: The Cube Regressions - The Oracle of Future Trends Predict the Market with Surgical Precision - Advanced Regression Technology The indicator that projects price movements 5 minutes ahead  Full Description: Unlock the power of predictive analysis with ANHURIX PRO, a revolutionary indicator based on: Military Linear Regression - Algorithm developed for special forces in the financial market Precision Scatter Analysis - Identify turning points based on historical data Re
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
지표
Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 • 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 • 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
지표
FX Levels: 모든 시장을 위한 뛰어난 정확도의 지지와 저항 간단 요약 통화쌍, 지수, 주식, 원자재 등 어떤 시장이든 믿을 만한 지지·저항 레벨을 찾고 싶나요? FX Levels 는 전통적인 “Lighthouse” 기법과 첨단 동적 접근을 결합해, 거의 보편적인 정확성을 제공합니다. 실제 브로커 경험을 반영하고, 자동화된 일별 업데이트와 실시간 업데이트를 결합함으로써 FX Levels 는 가격 반전 포인트를 파악하고, 수익 목표를 설정하며, 자신 있게 트레이드를 관리할 수 있게 돕습니다. 지금 바로 시도해 보세요—정교한 지지/저항 분석이 어떻게 여러분의 트레이딩을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있는지 직접 확인하세요! 1. FX Levels가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 뛰어난 정확도의 지지·저항 존 • FX Levels 는 다양한 브로커 환경에서도 거의 동일한 존을 생성하도록 설계되어, 데이터 피드나 시간 설정 차이로 인한 불일치를 해소합니다. • 즉, 어떤 브로커를 사용하
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
지표
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
지표
IX Power: 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장 통찰력을 발견하세요 개요 IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장의 강도를 분석할 수 있는 다목적 도구입니다. FX Power 는 모든 가용 통화 쌍 데이터를 사용하여 외환 쌍에 대해 가장 높은 정확도를 제공하는 반면, IX Power 는 기초 자산 시장 데이터에만 초점을 맞춥니다. 이로 인해 IX Power 는 비외환 시장에 이상적이며, 다중 쌍 분석이 필요하지 않은 간단한 외환 분석에도 신뢰할 수 있는 도구입니다. 모든 차트에서 매끄럽게 작동하며, 거래 결정을 향상시키기 위한 명확하고 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 1. IX Power가 트레이더에게 유용한 이유 다양한 시장 강도 분석 • IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 심볼의 강도를 계산하여 각 시장에 맞는 통찰력을 제공합니다. • US30, WTI, 금, 비트코인 또는 통화 쌍과 같은 자산을 모니터링하여 거래 기회를 발견
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
지표
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
제작자의 제품 더 보기
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
5 (1)
지표
RSI 다이버전스 스위트 프로 - 메타트레이더 5 고급 지표 개요 RSI 다이버전스 스위트 프로는 가격과 RSI 간의 다이버전스를 자동으로 감지하여 고정밀 거래 신호를 제공하는 메타트레이더 5용 고급 기술 지표입니다. 이 전문 지표는 RSI의 강력한 기능과 다이버전스 분석, 다중 시간대 지지/저항 및 완벽한 경고 시스템을 결합합니다. 주요 기능 고급 다이버전스 감지 4가지 유형의 다이버전스: 일반 상승 다이버전스: 가격은 저점을 낮추지만 RSI는 저점을 높일 때의 상승 신호 일반 하락 다이버전스: 가격은 고점을 높이지만 RSI는 고점을 낮출 때의 하락 신호 숨겨진 상승 다이버전스: 상승 추세 확인 (지속) 숨겨진 하락 다이버전스: 하락 추세 확인 (지속) 통합된 품질 필터: 최소 거래량 필터 ATR 변동성 필터 RSI 레벨 필터 (과매수/과매도) 캔들 거리 필터 2. 강도 분류 시스템 신호 자동 분류: 강함: 설정 가능한 임계값보다 큰 RSI 차이를 보이는 다이버전스 보통: 최소 기
FREE
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Gold Master Indicator MT5 - Institutional Precision for XAUUSD The Gold Master Indicator is an advanced analysis tool specifically designed for the unique volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This indicator not only tracks the price but also identifies liquidity zones and institutional turning points where the probability of reversals is higher. Unlike standard indicators, Gold Master uses a data smoothing algorithm to eliminate market noise, allowing traders to capture clean movements on t
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Advanced Neural Trend Trading for XAUUSD SUMMARY Unlock the power of automated gold trading with GoldMiner EA Pro, a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for the unique volatility of XAUUSD. Unlike generic bots, GoldMiner uses a proprietary confluence engine that combines institutional trend following with real-time volume validation to capture high-probability moves. WHY GOLDMINER EA PRO? Precision Entry Engine: Uses multi-level analysis (EMA, RSI, MACD)
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
지표
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator Maximize your accuracy: Divergences are powerful, but they are even stronger when combined with professional volume analysis. If you like the logic behind this indicator, you will love the Volume Structure Nexus , which identifies where the big players are entering. For fast-paced traders, pair these divergences with Accuracy M1 Scalper to catch explosive moves in lower timeframes. RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator desi
FREE
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
지표
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MT5 - The Ultimate Kurisko Strategy Suite Description: Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional, institutional-grade trading system based on the renowned Mark Kurisko methodology. This indicator is not just a standard oscillator; it is a complete command center that synchronizes four levels of stochastic analysis with advanced trend filters to identify high-probability reversals and trend continuations. The system solves the biggest problem with common oscillators:
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Looking for sharper entries? This indicator provides the foundation for visual price action. However, specialized markets require specialized tools. If you trade Gold or Indices, check out Gold Master Indicator or Nasdaq Master Indicator , specifically optimized for those assets' unique volatility. Don't just trade; trade with the right edge. Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
지표
Build your professional trading suite for less: I believe in providing high-quality tools for the community. If you find value in this free indicator, please consider leaving a 5-star review to support my work. You can also explore my full catalog of professional EAs and specialized indicators on my profile to find the perfect 'trigger' for your strategy. What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market
FREE
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Apex Swing VWAP MT5 Description Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swi
Scanner Intelligence Hub
German Pablo Gori
지표
Scanner Intelligence Hub MT5 **OVERVIEW** Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis indicator designed for traders who need a comprehensive scanning and technical analysis tool. It seamlessly integrates multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis with advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into an intuitive, professional interface. **KEY FEATURES** **ADVANCED MULTI-MARKET ANALYSIS**   - Simultaneous scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes   - Intelligent 0–10 scori
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 Take your trading to the next level: While identifying the trend is the first step, timing your entries is where the profit lies. This free tool works perfectly as a filter for my high-precision signals. For a complete professional setup, I highly recommend using this with Gold Master Indicator or fully automating your strategy with Swing Sentinel EA for hands-free trend following. General Description The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicato
FREE
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - High-Frequency Precision Signals Accuracy M1 Scalper is a high-performance indicator developed specifically for traders operating on lower timeframes (M1 and M5). In the scalping environment, every second counts; therefore, this algorithm has been optimized to offer ultra-fast visual execution without overloading your terminal's CPU. The indicator uses a mathematical model based on price momentum and adaptive volatility, identifying micro-trends before the explosive m
FREE
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
지표
PEX ARROWS - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR GENERAL DESCRIPTION Apex Arrows is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides clear and reliable trading signals through visual arrow markers on your chart. The indicator combines multiple technical analysis components including trend analysis, momentum assessment, and volatility measurement to generate high-probability trading opportunities. CORE FEATURES Signal Generation - Buy signals displayed w
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
Swing Sentinel EA MT5 Description Swing Sentinel EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to operate in trends with strategic pullbacks. This system uses advanced technical analysis to identify entry opportunities in major trends with professional risk management. Key Features Professional Strategy - Trend following with intelligent pullbacks - D1 timeframe specific optimization - Integrated multi-timeframe analysis Multi-Layer Validation System - Multiple confirmation filters - Institu
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
EurUsd PRO
German Pablo Gori
지표
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal. It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal
QuantFusion BTC MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
QUANTFUSION BTC — PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY INDICATOR   PREMIUM BITCOIN TRADING SYSTEM — SMART MONEY DETECTION   QuantFusion BTC is an advanced technical indicator, specifically designed and  o ptimized for Bitcoin/USD trading. It integrates institutional Smart Money   Concepts with sophisticated multi‑timeframe analysis to identify high‑probability  trading opportunities.      KEY FEATURES      KURISKO 4‑STOCHASTIC SYSTEM      •
Alpha Brent Strategy Tool
German Pablo Gori
지표
Alpha Bren Strategy Tool: Technical and Functional Documentation Alpha Bren Strategy Tool is an institutional-grade analytical suite specifically engineered for energy traders seeking a competitive advantage in the Brent Crude Oil market. This indicator integrates high-precision algorithms with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and real-time macroeconomic analysis. At the core of the system lies the Kurisko 4 Stochastic System , a quadruple-impulse configuration designed to accurately identify trend ex
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변