Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5

Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - High-Frequency Precision Signals

Accuracy M1 Scalper is a high-performance indicator developed specifically for traders operating on lower timeframes (M1 and M5). In the scalping environment, every second counts; therefore, this algorithm has been optimized to offer ultra-fast visual execution without overloading your terminal's CPU.

The indicator uses a mathematical model based on price momentum and adaptive volatility, identifying micro-trends before the explosive move occurs.

Key Features:

Zero Repaint: Signals are final once the candle closes. Total reliability for real-time trading.

Low Latency Algorithm: Optimized to process tick data quickly, ideal for high-volatility pairs and fast-moving assets.

Built-in Trend Filter: Avoids false signals in sideways markets by analyzing the underlying trend strength.

Minimalist Visualization: Clear and direct arrows enable instant decision-making without distractions.

Multi-Channel Alert System: Receive push notifications (mobile), sound alerts, and emails instantly.

Strategic Tips:

Recommended Assets: Performs exceptionally well on pairs with low spreads such as EUR/USD and GBP/USD, and high-volatility assets such as the DAX and NASDAQ.

Risk Management: As a scalping tool, it is recommended to aim for risk-reward ratios of 1:1.5 or 1:2 to maximize the equity curve.

 Professional Tip: Since you are looking to balance high-quality tools with affordable pricing, consider exploring our Premium Trader Suite. While our free indicators provide a solid foundation, our paid products offer advanced neural filtering and automated risk management features that help you scale your trading consistency. Upgrade your edge today by visiting our specialized catalog for professional-grade EAs and indicators.

Technical Settings:

Amplitude/Period: Adjust the algorithm's sensitivity based on current market volatility.

Visual Styles: Customize arrow colors and sizes for easy reading.

Alert Options: Full control over which notifications you receive.
추천 제품
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
지표
MT4 버전  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는 Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels 거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Levels를 사
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
지표
표시기는 현재 시세를 작성하여 과거 시세와 비교할 수 있으며 이를 바탕으로 가격 변동을 예측합니다. 표시기에는 원하는 날짜로 빠르게 이동할 수 있는 텍스트 필드가 있습니다. 옵션: 기호 - 표시기가 표시할 기호 선택. SymbolPeriod - 지표가 데이터를 가져올 기간 선택. IndicatorColor - 표시기 색상. HorisontalShift - 지시자가 그린 따옴표를 지정된 막대 수만큼 이동합니다. Inverse - true는 인용 부호를 반대로, false - 원래 보기를 반전합니다. ChartVerticalShiftStep - 차트를 수직으로 이동합니다(키보드의 위/아래 화살표). 다음은 날짜를 입력할 수 있는 텍스트 필드의 설정으로, '엔터'를 누르면 즉시 이동할 수 있습니다.
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
지표
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
지표
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
지표
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
지표
MT5용 WAPV 가격 및 거래량 표시기는 (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) 및 (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) 도구 세트의 일부입니다. MT5용 WAPV 가격 및 거래량 표시기는 차트에서 거래량 움직임을 직관적인 방식으로 쉽게 시각화할 수 있도록 만들어졌습니다. 그것으로 당신은 최대 거래량의 순간과 시장이 전문적인 관심을 갖지 않는 순간을 관찰할 수 있습니다 시장이 "스마트 머니"의 움직임이 아니라 관성에 의해 움직이는 순간을 식별합니다. 사용자가 수정할 수 있는 4가지 색상으로 구성되어 있습니다. 빨간색 = 제안 증가 녹색 = 수요 증가 회색 양초 = 수요와 공급의 감소 파란색 = 스마트머니 연기 위쪽 방향으로의 움직임은 강도를 나타냅니다. 하향 움직임 약점을 나타냅니다. Price의 방향에 상관없이 가장 강한 Volume이 올라가야 합니다. R. Wyckoff의 이론에 따라 생성된 지표
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
지표
VR 그리드 표시기는 사용자 정의 설정으로 그래픽 그리드를 생성하도록 설계 되었습니다. 표준 그리드 와 달리 VR 그리드는 원형 레벨 을 구축하는 데 사용됩니다. 사용자의 선택에 따라 라운드 수준 사이의 단계는 임의적일 수 있습니다. 또한 VR Grid는 다른 인디케이터나 유틸리티와는 달리 기간이 바뀌거나 단말기를 재부팅해도 그리드의 위치 를 유지합니다. 설정, 세트 파일, 데모 버전, 지침, 문제 해결 등은 다음에서 얻을 수 있습니다. [블로그] 다음에서 리뷰를 읽거나 작성할 수 있습니다. [링크] 버전 [MetaTrader 4] 수직 수준 은 실제 시간 간격을 기준으로 하며 누락 또는 존재하지 않는 기간은 무시 합니다. 따라서 레벨 사이의 단계는 사용자가 선택한 값과 엄격하게 일치합니다. VR 그리드 표시기를 사용할 때 트레이더는 모든 수준에서 스타일 , 수직선 및 수평선의 색상 및 두께를 변경할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 금융 상품의 라운드 수준 을 제어할 수 있습니다. 라운
FREE
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
지표
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
지표
Time & Sales Tick Indicator 는 MetaTrader 5 차트에서 실시간 거래 틱 정보를 표시하는 지표입니다. 가격, 틱 거래량 및 시간을 시각적으로 보여주며, 사용자가 시장 미세 구조를 분석할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 기능 설명 가격, 거래량 및 시간을 포함한 틱 데이터를 차트 내 패널에 실시간으로 표시합니다. 틱 데이터를 사용자가 지정한 시간 또는 수량 간격으로 그룹화하고, 상승 틱은 녹색, 하락 틱은 빨간색으로 구분하여 표시합니다. 패널은 차트의 네 모서리 중 원하는 위치로 자유롭게 이동할 수 있으며, 표시 크기와 글꼴도 사용자 설정이 가능합니다. 모든 통화쌍 및 상품에 대응하며 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼 내에서 안정적으로 작동합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스캘핑 및 틱 기반 전략을 사용하는 트레이더에게 유용합니다.
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
유틸리티
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
4 (15)
지표
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
지표
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
지표
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
지표
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
지표
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
지표
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
지표
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
지표
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
지표
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
지표
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
지표
Weis Wave Scouter는 MetaTrader 5용으로 개발된 혁신적인 지표로, Wyckoff 방법론과 VSA(Volume Spread Analysis)의 검증된 원칙을 결합했습니다. 높은 정확성과 깊이 있는 분석을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 누적 거래량 파동 분석을 통해 시장을 전술적으로 읽고 추세 반전 및 지속의 핵심 포인트를 식별하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 지표는 선명한 시각적 인터페이스를 제공하며, Classic, NightVision, OceanBreeze 등 다양한 테마의 사용자 지정 가능한 색상 히스토그램을 통해 상승 및 하락 파동을 시각화합니다. 주요 기능에는 거래량 급증 감지, 낮은 활동 영역(DeadZone) 식별, 거래량 기반 파동 반전 경고 설정이 포함되어 있습니다. 또한 노력 대비 결과 분석, 원인과 결과 분석, 수요와 공급 분석 등 Wyckoff 및 VSA 이론의 핵심 요소를 지원합니다. Brick Size, Volume Scale Fact
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
지표
개요 이 지표는 클래식 돈치안 채널(Donchian Channel) 의 향상된 버전으로, 실전 트레이딩을 위한 다양한 기능이 추가되었습니다. 표준 세 개의 선(상단, 하단, 중앙선) 외에도 브레이크아웃 을 감지하여 차트에 화살표로 시각적으로 표시하며, 차트를 깔끔하게 보기 위해 현재 추세 방향의 반대 라인만 표시 합니다. 지표 기능: 시각적 신호 : 브레이크아웃 시 컬러 화살표 표시 자동 알림 : 팝업, 푸시 알림, 이메일 RSI 필터 : 시장의 상대 강도를 기반으로 신호 검증 사용자 맞춤 설정 : 색상, 선 두께, 화살표 코드, RSI 임계값 등 동작 원리 돈치안 채널은 다음을 계산합니다: 상단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 높은 고가 하단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 낮은 저가 중앙선 : 고가와 저가의 평균값 상방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 상단선을 돌파할 때 발생하며, 하방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 하단선 아래로 내려갈 때 발생합니다. 이 지표는: 세 개의
FREE
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator: Unleash the Power of Market Velocity For just a one-time payment of $30, gain a lifetime edge in identifying explosive market moves before they happen. Are you tired of lagging indicators that only show you what has already occurred? The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the mo
Volume Delta Candle
Muhammad Muzaffar Hussan
지표
Volume Delta Candles: A Comprehensive Tool for In-Depth Trading Analysis Unlock a seamless way to interpret trading experience within each candle. With Volume Delta Candles, there's no need for additional volume indicators—everything you need is built in. This advanced tool utilizes lower timeframes or live market data to present the percentage of buying versus selling volume within each candle as an intuitive color-coded bar. Before diving in, ensure you’re familiar with Volume and Volume Delta
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
지표
기술 설명 – MetaTrader 5용 Delta Profile Delta Profile 은 MetaTrader 5에서 정의된 캔들 범위 내의 거래량 흐름을 세부적으로 분석하기 위해 설계된 지표입니다. 이 도구는 각 가격 수준에서 양의 거래량(상승과 관련) 과 음의 거래량(하락과 관련) 간의 불균형을 구조화하고 시각화합니다. 이를 통해 사용자는 실제로 거래가 집중되는 가격 영역과 시장 불균형이 형성되는 구간을 명확하게 파악할 수 있습니다. 핵심 개념 지표는 가격 레벨 을 인식하고 이를 양의 거래량, 음의 거래량 및 순 델타(양-음 차이)로 분류합니다. 각 가격 레벨은 수평 막대 로 차트에 표시되며, 거래가 집중되는 구간을 직관적으로 보여줍니다. 사용자는 분석할 캔들의 개수 , 가격 반올림 정밀도 , 최대 표시 레벨 수 , 표시 옵션 등을 직접 설정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 가격 레벨 매핑 : 사용자가 지정한 자릿수에 맞게 가격을 반올림하여 거래량을 집계합니다. 순 델타 계산 : 양
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
지표
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
지표
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (57)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 • 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 • 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
지표
FX Levels: 모든 시장을 위한 뛰어난 정확도의 지지와 저항 간단 요약 통화쌍, 지수, 주식, 원자재 등 어떤 시장이든 믿을 만한 지지·저항 레벨을 찾고 싶나요? FX Levels 는 전통적인 “Lighthouse” 기법과 첨단 동적 접근을 결합해, 거의 보편적인 정확성을 제공합니다. 실제 브로커 경험을 반영하고, 자동화된 일별 업데이트와 실시간 업데이트를 결합함으로써 FX Levels 는 가격 반전 포인트를 파악하고, 수익 목표를 설정하며, 자신 있게 트레이드를 관리할 수 있게 돕습니다. 지금 바로 시도해 보세요—정교한 지지/저항 분석이 어떻게 여러분의 트레이딩을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있는지 직접 확인하세요! 1. FX Levels가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 뛰어난 정확도의 지지·저항 존 • FX Levels 는 다양한 브로커 환경에서도 거의 동일한 존을 생성하도록 설계되어, 데이터 피드나 시간 설정 차이로 인한 불일치를 해소합니다. • 즉, 어떤 브로커를 사용하
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
지표
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
지표
IX Power: 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장 통찰력을 발견하세요 개요 IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장의 강도를 분석할 수 있는 다목적 도구입니다. FX Power 는 모든 가용 통화 쌍 데이터를 사용하여 외환 쌍에 대해 가장 높은 정확도를 제공하는 반면, IX Power 는 기초 자산 시장 데이터에만 초점을 맞춥니다. 이로 인해 IX Power 는 비외환 시장에 이상적이며, 다중 쌍 분석이 필요하지 않은 간단한 외환 분석에도 신뢰할 수 있는 도구입니다. 모든 차트에서 매끄럽게 작동하며, 거래 결정을 향상시키기 위한 명확하고 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 1. IX Power가 트레이더에게 유용한 이유 다양한 시장 강도 분석 • IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 심볼의 강도를 계산하여 각 시장에 맞는 통찰력을 제공합니다. • US30, WTI, 금, 비트코인 또는 통화 쌍과 같은 자산을 모니터링하여 거래 기회를 발견
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
지표
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
제작자의 제품 더 보기
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
5 (1)
지표
RSI 다이버전스 스위트 프로 - 메타트레이더 5 고급 지표 개요 RSI 다이버전스 스위트 프로는 가격과 RSI 간의 다이버전스를 자동으로 감지하여 고정밀 거래 신호를 제공하는 메타트레이더 5용 고급 기술 지표입니다. 이 전문 지표는 RSI의 강력한 기능과 다이버전스 분석, 다중 시간대 지지/저항 및 완벽한 경고 시스템을 결합합니다. 주요 기능 고급 다이버전스 감지 4가지 유형의 다이버전스: 일반 상승 다이버전스: 가격은 저점을 낮추지만 RSI는 저점을 높일 때의 상승 신호 일반 하락 다이버전스: 가격은 고점을 높이지만 RSI는 고점을 낮출 때의 하락 신호 숨겨진 상승 다이버전스: 상승 추세 확인 (지속) 숨겨진 하락 다이버전스: 하락 추세 확인 (지속) 통합된 품질 필터: 최소 거래량 필터 ATR 변동성 필터 RSI 레벨 필터 (과매수/과매도) 캔들 거리 필터 2. 강도 분류 시스템 신호 자동 분류: 강함: 설정 가능한 임계값보다 큰 RSI 차이를 보이는 다이버전스 보통: 최소 기
FREE
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Gold Master Indicator MT5 - Institutional Precision for XAUUSD The Gold Master Indicator is an advanced analysis tool specifically designed for the unique volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This indicator not only tracks the price but also identifies liquidity zones and institutional turning points where the probability of reversals is higher. Unlike standard indicators, Gold Master uses a data smoothing algorithm to eliminate market noise, allowing traders to capture clean movements on t
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Advanced Neural Trend Trading for XAUUSD SUMMARY Unlock the power of automated gold trading with GoldMiner EA Pro, a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for the unique volatility of XAUUSD. Unlike generic bots, GoldMiner uses a proprietary confluence engine that combines institutional trend following with real-time volume validation to capture high-probability moves. WHY GOLDMINER EA PRO? Precision Entry Engine: Uses multi-level analysis (EMA, RSI, MACD)
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
지표
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator Maximize your accuracy: Divergences are powerful, but they are even stronger when combined with professional volume analysis. If you like the logic behind this indicator, you will love the Volume Structure Nexus , which identifies where the big players are entering. For fast-paced traders, pair these divergences with Accuracy M1 Scalper to catch explosive moves in lower timeframes. RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator desi
FREE
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
지표
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MT5 - The Ultimate Kurisko Strategy Suite Description: Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional, institutional-grade trading system based on the renowned Mark Kurisko methodology. This indicator is not just a standard oscillator; it is a complete command center that synchronizes four levels of stochastic analysis with advanced trend filters to identify high-probability reversals and trend continuations. The system solves the biggest problem with common oscillators:
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Looking for sharper entries? This indicator provides the foundation for visual price action. However, specialized markets require specialized tools. If you trade Gold or Indices, check out Gold Master Indicator or Nasdaq Master Indicator , specifically optimized for those assets' unique volatility. Don't just trade; trade with the right edge. Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
지표
Build your professional trading suite for less: I believe in providing high-quality tools for the community. If you find value in this free indicator, please consider leaving a 5-star review to support my work. You can also explore my full catalog of professional EAs and specialized indicators on my profile to find the perfect 'trigger' for your strategy. What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market
FREE
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Apex Swing VWAP MT5 Description Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swi
Scanner Intelligence Hub
German Pablo Gori
지표
Scanner Intelligence Hub MT5 **OVERVIEW** Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis indicator designed for traders who need a comprehensive scanning and technical analysis tool. It seamlessly integrates multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis with advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into an intuitive, professional interface. **KEY FEATURES** **ADVANCED MULTI-MARKET ANALYSIS**   - Simultaneous scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes   - Intelligent 0–10 scori
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 Take your trading to the next level: While identifying the trend is the first step, timing your entries is where the profit lies. This free tool works perfectly as a filter for my high-precision signals. For a complete professional setup, I highly recommend using this with Gold Master Indicator or fully automating your strategy with Swing Sentinel EA for hands-free trend following. General Description The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicato
FREE
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
지표
PEX ARROWS - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR GENERAL DESCRIPTION Apex Arrows is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides clear and reliable trading signals through visual arrow markers on your chart. The indicator combines multiple technical analysis components including trend analysis, momentum assessment, and volatility measurement to generate high-probability trading opportunities. CORE FEATURES Signal Generation - Buy signals displayed w
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
Swing Sentinel EA MT5 Description Swing Sentinel EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to operate in trends with strategic pullbacks. This system uses advanced technical analysis to identify entry opportunities in major trends with professional risk management. Key Features Professional Strategy - Trend following with intelligent pullbacks - D1 timeframe specific optimization - Integrated multi-timeframe analysis Multi-Layer Validation System - Multiple confirmation filters - Institu
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 - Momentum and Volatility Squeeze Indicator OVERVIEW Squeeze Momentum Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis. Based on concepts from John Carter's TTM Squeeze indicator, this tool identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that often precede significant price movements. CORE CONCEPTS Volatility Squeeze Detection The indicator detects squeeze conditions by comparing Bollinger Bands with
EurUsd PRO
German Pablo Gori
지표
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal. It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal
QuantFusion BTC MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
QUANTFUSION BTC — PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY INDICATOR   PREMIUM BITCOIN TRADING SYSTEM — SMART MONEY DETECTION   QuantFusion BTC is an advanced technical indicator, specifically designed and  o ptimized for Bitcoin/USD trading. It integrates institutional Smart Money   Concepts with sophisticated multi‑timeframe analysis to identify high‑probability  trading opportunities.      KEY FEATURES      KURISKO 4‑STOCHASTIC SYSTEM      •
Alpha Brent Strategy Tool
German Pablo Gori
지표
Alpha Bren Strategy Tool: Technical and Functional Documentation Alpha Bren Strategy Tool is an institutional-grade analytical suite specifically engineered for energy traders seeking a competitive advantage in the Brent Crude Oil market. This indicator integrates high-precision algorithms with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and real-time macroeconomic analysis. At the core of the system lies the Kurisko 4 Stochastic System , a quadruple-impulse configuration designed to accurately identify trend ex
필터:
DNkRockzzzzZ
710
DNkRockzzzzZ 2025.09.17 15:12 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

German Pablo Gori
3365
개발자의 답변 German Pablo Gori 2025.09.17 23:26
Hi! Thanks for the comment! I'm glad it's helpful to you. If you have any questions, I'm here for you. Cheers
리뷰 답변