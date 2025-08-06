Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - High-Frequency Precision Signals

Accuracy M1 Scalper is a high-performance indicator developed specifically for traders operating on lower timeframes (M1 and M5). In the scalping environment, every second counts; therefore, this algorithm has been optimized to offer ultra-fast visual execution without overloading your terminal's CPU.





The indicator uses a mathematical model based on price momentum and adaptive volatility, identifying micro-trends before the explosive move occurs.





Key Features:





Zero Repaint: Signals are final once the candle closes. Total reliability for real-time trading.





Low Latency Algorithm: Optimized to process tick data quickly, ideal for high-volatility pairs and fast-moving assets.





Built-in Trend Filter: Avoids false signals in sideways markets by analyzing the underlying trend strength.





Minimalist Visualization: Clear and direct arrows enable instant decision-making without distractions.





Multi-Channel Alert System: Receive push notifications (mobile), sound alerts, and emails instantly.





Strategic Tips:





Recommended Assets: Performs exceptionally well on pairs with low spreads such as EUR/USD and GBP/USD, and high-volatility assets such as the DAX and NASDAQ.





Risk Management: As a scalping tool, it is recommended to aim for risk-reward ratios of 1:1.5 or 1:2 to maximize the equity curve.





Technical Settings:





Amplitude/Period: Adjust the algorithm's sensitivity based on current market volatility.





Visual Styles: Customize arrow colors and sizes for easy reading.





Alert Options: Full control over which notifications you receive.