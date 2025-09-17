**Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 – The Ultimate Momentum and Squeeze Indicator for MT5!**





Squeeze Momentum Force is the most advanced and optimized version of the famous TTM Squeeze Momentum indicator, enhanced by LazyBear/Claude and adapted for MetaTrader 5. This indicator combines the power of squeeze detection (volatility compression and release) with ultra-precise momentum analysis, providing clear signals and visual tools for all types of traders.





**Main Features**





* **Enhanced Squeeze Detection:**

Identifies compression zones (Squeeze On), release zones (Squeeze Off), and normal activity (No Squeeze) using the original LazyBear logic, combining Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels.





* **Intelligent Trading Signals:**

Buy/sell arrows, strength signals (Strong Buy/Sell), and automatic divergence detection. Advanced filtering to avoid false and repeated signals.





* **Interactive Dashboard:**

A visual panel on the chart with real-time information: trend, momentum strength, volatility, market phase, signal intensity, performance statistics, and much more.





* **Customizable Alerts and Sounds:**

Receive visual and audio alerts, as well as push notifications, so you never miss an opportunity.





* **Multi-Timeframe:**

Works on any timeframe: from scalping on M1/M5 to swing trading on H1, H4, or D1.





* **Flexible Configuration:**

Adjust all key parameters: periods, multipliers, volatility filters, signal confirmation, colors, and dashboard display.





* **Intuitive Color Codes and Arrows:**

Histograms and color-coded arrows to quickly identify the direction and strength of the momentum.





**What type of trading is it ideal for?**





* **Scalping and Day Trading:**

Detects volatility breakouts after periods of compression on short timeframes (M1, M5, M15).





* **Swing Trading:**

Takes advantage of squeeze breakouts and trends on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1).





* **Divergence Trading:**

Automatic divergence signals to anticipate trend changes.





* **Any Asset:**

Compatible with Forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and stocks.





**Why choose Squeeze Momentum Force?**





* Optimized for maximum speed and precision in MT5.

* A unique visual control panel on the market.

* Advanced filters to reduce false signals.

* Integrated performance statistics.

* Constant support and updates.





