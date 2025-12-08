EurUsd PRO
- 지표
- German Pablo Gori
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 12
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator
A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal.
It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal compatibility with most brokers (3/4/5 digits) and multi-period analysis.
Key Features
-
DXY Matrix MTF with Scoring: Multi-timeframe analysis (M15, H1, H4, D1) displaying percentage strength and divergences, directly integrated into the panel.
-
Session VWAP: Covers Asia, London, and New York sessions with standard deviation bands and real-time session status.
-
ADR/ATR & Daily Projections: Tracks ADR consumption, range projections, and displays ATR in pips.
-
Market Structure & OTE: Identifies BULL/BEAR/RANGE status, marks BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character) events, and highlights OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) zones.
-
SMC (Smart Money Concepts): Automatic detection of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Order Blocks (OB) with mitigation tracking and auto-cleanup.
-
Multi-Asset Correlations: Analyzes GBPUSD, USDCHF (inverse), EURGBP, SPX, and EUR Index with a confluence scoring system.
-
Floating Correlation Signal: A dynamic floating box (top-right corner) indicating BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL based on correlation strength.
-
Key Levels & Events: Displays psychological levels (.00/.50), Camarilla Pivots, Frankfurt Open, London Fix, and configurable Killzones.
-
Alerts & Notifications: Alerts for divergences and high-impact news; features adjustable cooldown and SendNotification support.
-
UI & Experience: Modern Neumorphic panel with a dynamic title ("EUR/USD PRO v1.0"), movable interface, and label caching for low CPU usage.
-
Logging: Outputs a CSV file (with headers) for signal auditing and external analysis in Excel or Google Sheets.
-
Universal Compatibility: Auto-adjusts for Digits, Points, and Spread (in pips); functions in both visual backtesting and real-time environments.
How It Works
This indicator aggregates institutional evidence into a single, cohesive dashboard:
-
Correlation Score: The DXY MTF and weighted correlations build a composite score.
-
Direction & Quality: SMC and Market Structure logic determine the directional bias and setup quality.
-
Filtering: ADR/ATR and Session modules filter out suboptimal conditions (e.g., overextended ranges or off-hours).
-
Final Display: The panel presents the Score, Spread (pips), VWAP, SMC, Structure, and Confluence. It suggests a direction only when medium-to-strong confluence is detected.
Use Cases
-
Day Trading: Ideal for London and New York sessions, filtering entries via ADR/ATR limits and correlation alignment.
-
Swing Trading: Valid for H4/D1 analysis, supported by DXY trends and macro market structure.
-
Entry Validation: Use the multi-factor confluence to reduce false positives on your existing strategy.
Best Practices
-
Timeframe: Recommended for M15 – H4 depending on your trading style.
-
Confirmation: Always confirm signals with Price Action, VWAP, and Market Structure.
-
Signal Priority: Prioritize setups with Medium or Strong confluence and low spread.
-
Testing: Test in DEMO and Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) before applying to a real account.
-
Calibration: Adjust Inp_Min_Score , Inp_Max_Spread , and Killzones to match your specific broker and time zone.
FAQ
-
Does it trade automatically?
No, this is an analytical indicator. It does not send orders to the market.
-
Is it only for EUR/USD?
It is heavily optimized for EUR/USD. It can be used on other symbols at your own discretion, but an optimization warning will appear.
-
What is the best timeframe?
M15–H4. Use intraday for session trading and higher timeframes for DXY/Structure swing trading.
-
Does the Demo work on live charts?
Marketplace rules dictate that Demo indicators can only be tested in the Strategy Tester.
-
Does it show spread in pips?
Yes, the spread is normalized by Digits/Points to show the actual pip value.
-
Does it have logging?
Yes, it generates a CSV with headers to help you analyze signals and parameters.
-
Does it require external indicators?
No, it has no dependencies outside of standard libraries.
Package Includes
-
Main Panel with Market Status and Confluence.
-
Integrated DXY MTF and Floating Signal Box.
-
Session VWAP, Psychological Levels, and SMC (FVG/OB).
-
CSV Logging and Layout Persistence (Optional).
Updates (v1.0)
-
Current: Neumorphic UI, Integrated DXY MTF, Correlation Signal Box, ADR/ATR, Spread in pips, CSV Logging, Universal Compatibility.
-
Roadmap: Customizable correlation weight profiles and expanded advanced structure metrics.
Installation
-
Copy the .EX5 file into your MQL5/Indicators folder.
-
Restart MT5 (or refresh the navigator) and attach the indicator to a EURUSD chart.
-
Configure the inputs according to your broker's time zone and your trading style.
-
Use Visual Mode in the Strategy Tester to validate the setup.
Support:
Please contact me via my MQL5 seller profile for support, suggestions, or improvement requests.
