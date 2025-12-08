EurUsd PRO

EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator

A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal.

It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal compatibility with most brokers (3/4/5 digits) and multi-period analysis.

 Key Features

  • DXY Matrix MTF with Scoring: Multi-timeframe analysis (M15, H1, H4, D1) displaying percentage strength and divergences, directly integrated into the panel.

  • Session VWAP: Covers Asia, London, and New York sessions with standard deviation bands and real-time session status.

  • ADR/ATR & Daily Projections: Tracks ADR consumption, range projections, and displays ATR in pips.

  • Market Structure & OTE: Identifies BULL/BEAR/RANGE status, marks BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character) events, and highlights OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) zones.

  • SMC (Smart Money Concepts): Automatic detection of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Order Blocks (OB) with mitigation tracking and auto-cleanup.

  • Multi-Asset Correlations: Analyzes GBPUSD, USDCHF (inverse), EURGBP, SPX, and EUR Index with a confluence scoring system.

  • Floating Correlation Signal: A dynamic floating box (top-right corner) indicating BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL based on correlation strength.

  • Key Levels & Events: Displays psychological levels (.00/.50), Camarilla Pivots, Frankfurt Open, London Fix, and configurable Killzones.

  • Alerts & Notifications: Alerts for divergences and high-impact news; features adjustable cooldown and SendNotification support.

  • UI & Experience: Modern Neumorphic panel with a dynamic title ("EUR/USD PRO v1.0"), movable interface, and label caching for low CPU usage.

  • Logging: Outputs a CSV file (with headers) for signal auditing and external analysis in Excel or Google Sheets.

  • Universal Compatibility: Auto-adjusts for Digits, Points, and Spread (in pips); functions in both visual backtesting and real-time environments.

 How It Works

This indicator aggregates institutional evidence into a single, cohesive dashboard:

  1. Correlation Score: The DXY MTF and weighted correlations build a composite score.

  2. Direction & Quality: SMC and Market Structure logic determine the directional bias and setup quality.

  3. Filtering: ADR/ATR and Session modules filter out suboptimal conditions (e.g., overextended ranges or off-hours).

  4. Final Display: The panel presents the Score, Spread (pips), VWAP, SMC, Structure, and Confluence. It suggests a direction only when medium-to-strong confluence is detected.

 Use Cases

  • Day Trading: Ideal for London and New York sessions, filtering entries via ADR/ATR limits and correlation alignment.

  • Swing Trading: Valid for H4/D1 analysis, supported by DXY trends and macro market structure.

  • Entry Validation: Use the multi-factor confluence to reduce false positives on your existing strategy.

 Best Practices

  • Timeframe: Recommended for M15 – H4 depending on your trading style.

  • Confirmation: Always confirm signals with Price Action, VWAP, and Market Structure.

  • Signal Priority: Prioritize setups with Medium or Strong confluence and low spread.

  • Testing: Test in DEMO and Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) before applying to a real account.

  • Calibration: Adjust Inp_Min_Score , Inp_Max_Spread , and Killzones to match your specific broker and time zone.

 FAQ

  • Does it trade automatically?

    No, this is an analytical indicator. It does not send orders to the market.

  • Is it only for EUR/USD?

    It is heavily optimized for EUR/USD. It can be used on other symbols at your own discretion, but an optimization warning will appear.

  • What is the best timeframe?

    M15–H4. Use intraday for session trading and higher timeframes for DXY/Structure swing trading.

  • Does the Demo work on live charts?

    Marketplace rules dictate that Demo indicators can only be tested in the Strategy Tester.

  • Does it show spread in pips?

    Yes, the spread is normalized by Digits/Points to show the actual pip value.

  • Does it have logging?

    Yes, it generates a CSV with headers to help you analyze signals and parameters.

  • Does it require external indicators?

    No, it has no dependencies outside of standard libraries.

 Package Includes

  • Main Panel with Market Status and Confluence.

  • Integrated DXY MTF and Floating Signal Box.

  • Session VWAP, Psychological Levels, and SMC (FVG/OB).

  • CSV Logging and Layout Persistence (Optional).

 Updates (v1.0)

  • Current: Neumorphic UI, Integrated DXY MTF, Correlation Signal Box, ADR/ATR, Spread in pips, CSV Logging, Universal Compatibility.

  • Roadmap: Customizable correlation weight profiles and expanded advanced structure metrics.

 Installation

  1. Copy the .EX5 file into your MQL5/Indicators folder.

  2. Restart MT5 (or refresh the navigator) and attach the indicator to a EURUSD chart.

  3. Configure the inputs according to your broker's time zone and your trading style.

  4. Use Visual Mode in the Strategy Tester to validate the setup.

Support:

Please contact me via my MQL5 seller profile for support, suggestions, or improvement requests.


필터:
KarenSmith23
25
KarenSmith23 2025.12.30 19:11 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

German Pablo Gori
3365
개발자의 답변 German Pablo Gori 2025.12.31 13:06
Thank you very much for your excellent review! I am very glad to know that the indicator is proving to be very useful in your trading. My goal is always to provide robust and accurate tools for the community. If you have any suggestions for future updates or need assistance with the setup, please do not hesitate to contact me via private message. Wishing you much success in your trades!
리뷰 답변